Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Wizkid and American rapper SAINt JHN joined Beyonce on the record from her 2019 soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

The nominations for the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards (VMAs) just dropped, and the record is in the running for Best R&B.

Instagram

Other records in the category include; ‘Leave the Door Open’ by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, ‘Go Crazy by Chris Brown and Young Thug, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ by Giveon, ‘Come Through by H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown and ‘Good Days’ by SZA.