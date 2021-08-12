RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

He won a Grammy with this record and another award might be on its way.

Wizkid, Beyonce collaborated on 'Brown Skin Girl' in 2019 (NaijaKit)

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has grabbed another nomination with ‘Brown Skin Girl’, his 2019 collaboration with Beyonce.

Wizkid and American rapper SAINt JHN joined Beyonce on the record from her 2019 soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift.

The nominations for the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards (VMAs) just dropped, and the record is in the running for Best R&B.

Wizkid won a Grammy with this record (Instagram/Wizkid)
Wizkid won a Grammy with this record (Instagram/Wizkid) Instagram

Other records in the category include; ‘Leave the Door Open’ by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, ‘Go Crazy by Chris Brown and Young Thug, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ by Giveon, ‘Come Through by H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown and ‘Good Days’ by SZA.

With this collaboration, Wizkid has enjoyed success with several awards. He has won two Soul Train Music Awards, the BET Awards, a NAACP Image Award and a Grammy Award for Best Video in 2021.

