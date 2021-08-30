Here is our pick of the bunch, as they take Afrobeats to the frontiers of the west and Europe;

1.) Burna Boy - Live in London

On Saturday, August 29, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy appeared at the London O2 for his show. He thrilled fans with songs from his albums; L.I.F.E, Outside, African Giant, Twice As Tall and more.

The highlight of the evening was when he landed on stage with a spaceship-esque object.

2.) Davido - Live a Yam Festival

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Davido headlined his set at the 2021 Yam Festival, which continues on September 10, 2021. Davido headline the same day that saw acts like Patoranking, Yemi Alade, Darkoo, Ari Lennox, Fally Ipupa, Femi Kuti and more.

Davido was also joined by Focalistic.

3.) Rema - Cameo at Burna Boy's show

On the night, he brought on MAVIN star, Rema as a supporting act. The MAVIN artist was also joined by Omah Lay, Ruger and more.

During the show, Burna Boy said of Rema that, "Rema is me, he will go far..."

This continued the bromance between Rema and Burna Boy, which started during the infamous row between the 'Bounce' singer and the DMW crew in 2020.

4.) Burna Boy - Live in Greece

On Sunday, August 30, 2021, Burna Boy continued his tour dates by performing in Greece. During the show, the impeccably dressed superstar thrilled fans with his new legwork. He performs next at Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021.

5.) Patoranking - Yam Festival

As noted earlier, Nigerian star, Patoranking joined Davido on the mainstage at the 2021 Yam Festival. He performed songs like 'Celebrate,' 'Abule,' 'Black Is Beautiful' and more. In 2020, Pulse Nigeria named Patoranking as one of Nigeria's best live performers and he seems to have only gotten better.