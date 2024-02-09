ADVERTISEMENT
Pheelz brilliantly guides Usher's exploration of Afrobeats on 'Ruin'

Pheelz brings his magic touch to Usher's new album 'Coming Home'.

Released as part of the lead single of Usher's latest album 'Coming Home', 'Ruin' is a song that conveys Pheelz's stellar talent as he produced, wrote, and also featured on the slow burner.

Usher is one of the most celebrated R&B stars in the United States, after a historic Las Vegas residency and ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show, he releases 'Coming Home' on which he explores Afrobeats on 'Ruin'.

Pheelz helps bring this record to life through stellar songwriting that captures the hurt of heartbreak suffered by a hopeless romantic who's finally deciding to walk away from the unrequited love.

With melodies that pull at the heartstrings and smooth chords that deliver a stimulating effect, Usher seamlessly excelled on this Afrobeats blend with R&B.

Produced by Pheelz who brilliantly infuses Log drums to underscore the Afrobeats touch, 'Ruin' is another display of his talent as he continues to make a mark in the international scene.

After getting international attention with his single 'Finesse', Pheelz has continued to contribute to the global exportation of Nigerian music. He featured rapper French Montana on 'Finesse' remix while also performing on the red carpet of the BET Awards.

Pheelz brings his musical brilliance to Usher's 'Coming Home' where he wrote, produced, and featured on 'Ruin' while also producing Usher's collaboration with Burna Boy 'Coming Home'.

With Nigerian music enjoying international success, Pheelz has positioned himself as one of the artists and producers with the golden touch, and following his brilliant contributions to Usher's 'Coming Home', fans can expect to see more international collaborations from the sensational music star.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

