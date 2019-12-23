On December 23, 2019, American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion performed at an event in Nigeria. It was her first time in the country. During the event, she thrilled the audience and became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter NG.

Known for her sexy dance moves, the tall and beautiful 24-year-old Megan was joined on stage by Nigerian superstar, Davido. He performed 'Risky' and thrilled fans. During the performance, Megan was twerking and Davido almost joined her, but suddenly stopped and smiled. A video of that moment has since gone viral on Twitter.

Since then, Twitter NG has been agog with theories. Some have poked fun at Davido for his fear of not being able to handle Megan. Others have joked about Davido doesn't want to be in 'trouble.' Recently, Davido got engaged to his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland with whom he also has a son.

