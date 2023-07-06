Tiwa Savage set to be the first female Afrobeats artist to headline Wembley Arena

Tiwa Savage is set to become the first female Afrobeats artist to headline the 13,000 Wembley Arena in the UK.

While appearing on The Good Morning Britain Show, Tiwa Savage spoke about her journey to superstardom, the influence of her Nigerian roots on her music, performing at Prince Charles' coronation, and her upcoming show in the UK.

When asked about the rise of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage stated that black music including Hip Hop and Soul started from the slaves taken from Africa so Afrobeats' international fame is a full circle as it's the root.

Tiwa Savage was born in Nigeria where she grew up until she left at the age of 11 for her secondary and university education in the UK. According to Tiwa Savage, her Nigerian roots are imprinted in her music and she always blends English with Yoruba to showcase her dual influences.

Tiwa Savage also shared that she felt honoured and delighted to have performed at the King Charles III coronation ceremony where she was the first Nigerian artist to grace such stage.