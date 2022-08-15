After selling out venues in 22 Cities and 13 Countries, Tiwa Savage ends historic tour with sold out show in London

The tour kicked off with the North American leg with her first show in Chicago on Thursday, June 9th, 2022. The eight-city tour ended at the Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, Canada on June 21, 2022.

After a successful tour of North America, Tiwa Savage kicked off the European leg of the 'Water & Garri' tour with a show in Porto, Portugal on June 24th with another one in Switzerland on June 25th.

Her European tour took her across 13 Cities and 11 countries with tickets selling out at every stop. The final stop of her hugely successful tour of Europe came at the Brixton Hall in London where she sold out the 4,000-capacity hall.

During the hugely successful tour, Tiwa Savage delighted her fans with songs from her 'Water & Garri' EP as well as a mind-blowing selection of her hits in a career that has spanned over a decade.

What this means for the Industry: The success of Tiwa Savage's 'Water & Garri' tour is an important moment not only for Tiwa but for Afrobeats.