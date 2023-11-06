Rema wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 MTV EMAs [ Full Winners List]

At the 2023 MTV EMAs, Rema won the award for the Best African act after fending off competition from others superstars including Davido and Burna Boy.

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj were the highest winners as they won 3 awards respectively. The 2023 MTV EMAs ceremony which was scheduled for Paris has earlier been cancelled for what organisers said was a cautionary measure to protect all those who would be travelling down from different parts of the world in light of the situation between Israel and Palestine.