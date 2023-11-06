ADVERTISEMENT
Rema wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 MTV EMAs [ Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema wins his first MTV EMAs.

The full list of winners at the 2023 MTV EMAs
The full list of winners at the 2023 MTV EMAs

At the 2023 MTV EMAs, Rema won the award for the Best African act after fending off competition from others superstars including Davido and Burna Boy.

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj were the highest winners as they won 3 awards respectively. The 2023 MTV EMAs ceremony which was scheduled for Paris has earlier been cancelled for what organisers said was a cautionary measure to protect all those who would be travelling down from different parts of the world in light of the situation between Israel and Palestine.

See Full Winners List.

Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Taylor Swift

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Peso Pluma

Billie Eilish

Rema

Måneskin

Anitta

Jung Kook

Lana Del Rey

David Guetta

Nicki Minaj

Chris Brown

Taylor Swift

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Diamond Platnumz

BE:FIRST

Kylie Minogue

Matue

Shania Twain

Young Miko

FLEMMING

Bigflo & Oli

Kontra K

ajsa luna

Tsumyoki

Måneskin

Kenia OS

Feid

Lali

SIX60

Käärijä

Doda

Bispo

Samantha Hudson

Gjon’s Tears

Tom Grennan

Nicki Minaj

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcome first child

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

5 crucial roles of Entertainment News in local communities

Rema wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 MTV EMAs [ Full Winners List]

Nollywood actor Kelechi Udegbe survives terrible car accident

Mr. Eazi leans into familiar territory in 'The Evil Genius'

Laugher, tears and comedic relief at the 'Small Talk' movie screening

Valentiiano drops debut single 'No Pressure' - Produced by Yung Willis

'Adire' creator Jack'enneth Opukeme has a message for Nollywood — look inward

