Rema wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 MTV EMAs [ Full Winners List]
Rema wins his first MTV EMAs.
At the 2023 MTV EMAs, Rema won the award for the Best African act after fending off competition from others superstars including Davido and Burna Boy.
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj were the highest winners as they won 3 awards respectively. The 2023 MTV EMAs ceremony which was scheduled for Paris has earlier been cancelled for what organisers said was a cautionary measure to protect all those who would be travelling down from different parts of the world in light of the situation between Israel and Palestine.
See Full Winners List.
BEST SONG
Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"
BEST VIDEO
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
BEST ARTIST
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
BEST NEW
Peso Pluma
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
BEST AFROBEATS
Rema
BEST ROCK
Måneskin
BEST LATIN
Anitta
BEST K-POP
Jung Kook
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Lana Del Rey
BEST ELECTRONIC
David Guetta
BEST HIP HOP
Nicki Minaj
BEST R&B
Chris Brown
BEST LIVE
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best African Act
Diamond Platnumz
Best Asia Act
BE:FIRST
Best Australian Act
Kylie Minogue
Best Brasilian Act
Matue
Best Canadian Act
Shania Twain
Best Caribbean Act
Young Miko
Best Dutch Act
FLEMMING
Best French Act
Bigflo & Oli
Best German Act
Kontra K
Best Hungarian Act
ajsa luna
Best India Act
Tsumyoki
Best Italian Act
Måneskin
Best Lat Am North Act
Kenia OS
Best Lat Am Central Act
Feid
Best Lat Am South Act
Lali
Best New Zealand Act
SIX60
Best Nordic Act
Käärijä
Best Polish Act
Doda
Best Portuguese Act
Bispo
Best Spanish Act
Samantha Hudson
Best Swiss Act
Gjon’s Tears
Best UK & Ireland Act
Tom Grennan
Best US Act
Nicki Minaj
