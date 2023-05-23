Tekno set to drop new album

Although the singer, songwriter, and music producer has reduced the frequency of his releases in recent years, he's set to release a new album.

Tekno made this revelation via his Instagram story on May 22 where he posted "Album done" in the announcement of his long-awaited sophomore album.

Tekno has only released one single in 2023 'Freetown' which he released in February. He enjoyed huge commercial success in 2022 with 'Buga' his collaboration with Kizz Daniel becoming one of the biggest African songs released last year.

The upcoming album will be coming after 'Old Romance' which was released in 2020 and which failed to enjoy either critical or commercial acclaim.