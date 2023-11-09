ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

After a remarkable, record-breaking 2023, Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year.

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023
Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Recommended articles

In the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 — more than any other artist.

“I am so honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” said Swift. “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

to mark Taylor Swift's feat, Apple Music spotlights the music and moments that defined Taylor Swift’s Eras era — an event so culture-engulfing it turned songs from her past into some of the biggest of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listeners can tune in to an array of radio programming celebrating Swift’s two decades’ worth of melodic album narratives, as well as interviews, album collections, and playlists that showcase the singer-songwriter’s journey leading up to this historic year.

  •  Swift saw consistent streaming lifts throughout the year, particularly around the enormous success of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. The week the tour kicked off in March, Swift’s streams grew 61 percent globally.

She continued to see double-digit growth in monthly streams throughout the summer. Set List: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the No. 1 most-streamed set list of the year, and among the top 40 editorial playlists of the year.

  • Favorites like 'Bad Blood,' 'Blank Space,' 'Style,' 'Shake It Off,' 'Wildest Dreams,' and 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' all reached the Apple Music charts for their first time in 2023.
  • 'Cruel Summer,' of Swift’s 2019 album Lover, became one of the biggest songs of the summer on Apple Music worldwide. The song re-entered the Global Daily Top 100 in April for the first time in four years and has stayed there ever since.
  • Midnights still stands as the biggest album of all time by a female artist in Apple Music history by first-day and first-week streams worldwide.
  • She’s the No. 1 most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history, and is also the female artist with the most songs to reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. 
ADVERTISEMENT

As Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, Swift will also receive a physical award that represents the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music. Each Apple Music Award features Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass, and a machined and anodized aluminum body.

In a symbolic gesture, the same chip powering the devices that put 100 million songs at listeners’ fingertips also sits at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can't make money through rituals - Kanayo O Kanayo

You can't make money through rituals - Kanayo O Kanayo

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

'BBNaija' winner Ilebaye's outfit at star-studded event causes stir

'BBNaija' winner Ilebaye's outfit at star-studded event causes stir

'Adire' rakes in ₦8 million in opening weekend

'Adire' rakes in ₦8 million in opening weekend

Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches 700 million views on YouTube in road to 1 billion

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches 700 million views on YouTube in road to 1 billion

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after 1-year relationship

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after 1-year relationship

I would rather give my husband a kidney than my father - Regina Daniels

I would rather give my husband a kidney than my father - Regina Daniels

'I would donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko than my father' - Regina Daniels

'I would donate my kidney to Ned Nwoko than my father' - Regina Daniels

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Top 10 Nigeria & South Africa collaborations

Top 10 Nigeria & South Africa collaborations [Afrobeats Throwback]

Rema Live is set to hold in Abuja, Benin, and Lagos

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes history on Billboard's Pop Song Airplay Chart

Nasty C previews exciting new collaboration with ODUMODUBLVCK

Nasty C previews exciting new collaboration with ODUMODUBLVCK