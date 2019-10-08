Earlier today, Nigerian rapper, Sky B was confirmed dead in Owerri, Imo State.

The rave of 2007 was reportedly found unconscious at his residence on the morning of today at his residence in Owerri, Imo State.

According to Instablog9ja, he was pronounced dead at Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State. The cause of death was said to be a heart attack. You might remember him as the rapper who dropped the 2007 hit, 'I'm Calling' and other hits like 'You Promised Not To Go' 'Pray For Me' and 'Here I Am.'

At the time, he also released one album titled, Pray For Me.

Last year, he was the victim of a motor accident.