ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Skales releases new single 'Don't Say Much' ahead of upcoming EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music sensation Skales is set to release a new EP he calls 'Proof of Life'.

Skales releases new single 'Don't Say Much'
Skales releases new single 'Don't Say Much'

Recommended articles

Following the release of the remix of his exciting single 'Koni Baje' with Rotimi and the high-energy anthem "As I Wake Up," he graces us with 'Don't Say Much' from his forthcoming EP, 'Proof Of Life.' This song mirrors Skales' ambition and unshakable self-confidence.

Speaking about on his new single, Skales shared “The story is really the story of work and keep short, just get your things done and you know that your way is always supreme, you know whatever you believe is great for yourself. Should be what you're focused on instead of living your whole dreams and following somebody else.”

Produced by David Acekeyz, 'Don't Say Much' arrives as the ultimate precursor to Skales' eagerly awaited 'Proof Of Life' EP, scheduled for an October release. This song goes beyond music; it's a mirror reflecting Skales' path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skales's upcoming EP will reflect his artistic journey as a resilient artist who has continued to stay relevant despite the many challenges he faced. The EP would also showcase the versatility with which he effortlessly explores various musical genres.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' releases official trailer ahead of cinema debut

'Merry Men 3: Nemesis' releases official trailer ahead of cinema debut

Everywhere would shake if I had access to my Twitter account - Burna Boy

Everywhere would shake if I had access to my Twitter account - Burna Boy

Skales releases new single 'Don't Say Much' ahead of upcoming EP

Skales releases new single 'Don't Say Much' ahead of upcoming EP

Rapper Offset goes all out for wife Cardi B's 31st birthday

Rapper Offset goes all out for wife Cardi B's 31st birthday

Eddie Murphy's first holiday film 'Candy Cane Lane' heads to Prime Video

Eddie Murphy's first holiday film 'Candy Cane Lane' heads to Prime Video

Grammy nominations for 66th edition will be announced on November 10

Grammy nominations for 66th edition will be announced on November 10

Okey Bakassi's crime comedy movie 'Bank Alert' drops in November

Okey Bakassi's crime comedy movie 'Bank Alert' drops in November

Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals Chris Rock previously asked her on a date

Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals Chris Rock previously asked her on a date

Will Smith and I have been separated for 7 years - Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and I have been separated for 7 years - Jada Pinkett Smith

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bella Shmurda immortalizes Mohbad in new song

Bella Shmurda immortalises Mohbad in new song

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria