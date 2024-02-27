ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Simi captivates listeners with her latest single 'All I Want'

Adeayo Adebiyi

This track offers fans a glimpse of what to expect in her fifth studio album.

Simi excites fans on new single
Simi excites fans on new single

Recommended articles

She describes the song as a happy, feel-good song that tells how true love-seekers want to be truly, intentionally loved.

It is a mix of appraisal, confession, call to action, and warning to a lover, as she tells her partner “All I want is you / no dey take me play / you better show me that you love me just like I love you”.

With this song, Simi showcases once again her unparalleled songwriting prowess, and in her usual fashion she plays on words with lyrics like- “Chemistry way pass chemical, no do me like Jidenna do Erica / Don’t carry Mile 2, drop me for Ketu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After her tour with Alicia Keys in 2023, and collaboration with artists like Spyro and Adekunle Gold, she released her only single for that year, 'Stranger,' which was a complete RnB track.

'All I Want' reveals Simi's versatile artistry and growth as an artist. She is set to embark on a new era with loads of music all through the year.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The recap of ‘Aníkúlápó’ you need ahead of the new TV series sequel in March

The recap of ‘Aníkúlápó’ you need ahead of the new TV series sequel in March

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's travel reality series to debut on Prime Video in March

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's travel reality series to debut on Prime Video in March

Teen drama series 'School of Hearts' commences filming in Lagos

Teen drama series 'School of Hearts' commences filming in Lagos

Timi Dakolo says everyone should experience pain that purifies the soul

Timi Dakolo says everyone should experience pain that purifies the soul

Simi captivates listeners with her latest single 'All I Want'

Simi captivates listeners with her latest single 'All I Want'

Burna Boy makes African history with successive sold-out shows in Canada

Burna Boy makes African history with successive sold-out shows in Canada

Comedian Seyi Law says he never asked anyone to vote for Tinubu

Comedian Seyi Law says he never asked anyone to vote for Tinubu

Davido supports Kanye West in Adidas beef, asks him to join Puma

Davido supports Kanye West in Adidas beef, asks him to join Puma

Daniel Etim-Effiong, others tapped for TV show 'Cooking with Gamechangers'

Daniel Etim-Effiong, others tapped for TV show 'Cooking with Gamechangers'

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eedris narrates how he got into the infamous fight with 50 Cent

I sacrificed my career for the success of Wizkid, Davido, & Burna Boy - Eedris Abdulkareem

Odumodublvck to perform at Splash Festival in Germany

Odumodublvck is set to share the stage with Gunna, Offset, & 21 Savage in Germany

Burna Boy wants to redefine the global perception of African music [gettyimages]

I am challenging the perception of what African music can be - Burna Boy

Apple Music launches monthly version of its Replay feature

Monthly user replay data now available on Apple Music