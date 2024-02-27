Simi captivates listeners with her latest single 'All I Want'
This track offers fans a glimpse of what to expect in her fifth studio album.
She describes the song as a happy, feel-good song that tells how true love-seekers want to be truly, intentionally loved.
It is a mix of appraisal, confession, call to action, and warning to a lover, as she tells her partner “All I want is you / no dey take me play / you better show me that you love me just like I love you”.
With this song, Simi showcases once again her unparalleled songwriting prowess, and in her usual fashion she plays on words with lyrics like- “Chemistry way pass chemical, no do me like Jidenna do Erica / Don’t carry Mile 2, drop me for Ketu.”
After her tour with Alicia Keys in 2023, and collaboration with artists like Spyro and Adekunle Gold, she released her only single for that year, 'Stranger,' which was a complete RnB track.
'All I Want' reveals Simi's versatile artistry and growth as an artist. She is set to embark on a new era with loads of music all through the year.
