As Afrobeats continues to grow and gain acceptance on the world stage, Nigerian and African artists from the diaspora are restless to establish themselves as part of this global movement. The Canadian music scene has grown tremendously, gaining considerable recognition over the last five years and featuring a diverse range of musicians.
Shopé releases impressive new EP ‘Things We Say’
Singer Shopé is one of a number of artists producing music inspired by the sound of his West African roots with a subtle blend of R'n'B and hip-hop.
The Canada-based Nigerian artist has released his latest EP 'Things We Say'. Summarizing the breadth of his myriad influences, the six-track project draws on the concept of relationships and the power of words as a central part.
'Things We Say' certainly has great potential to make a strong statement for Shopé as he looks to break into mainstream consciousness, boost his growing discography and help expand his fanbase to make him become a leading voice for musicians of Nigerian descent in Canada.
Listen Here: td.allofshope.com/thingswesay
