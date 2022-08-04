Shopé releases impressive new EP ‘Things We Say’

Singer Shopé is one of a number of artists producing music inspired by the sound of his West African roots with a subtle blend of R'n'B and hip-hop.

Pulse Nigeria

The Canada-based Nigerian artist has released his latest EP 'Things We Say'. Summarizing the breadth of his myriad influences, the six-track project draws on the concept of relationships and the power of words as a central part.

'Things We Say' certainly has great potential to make a strong statement for Shopé as he looks to break into mainstream consciousness, boost his growing discography and help expand his fanbase to make him become a leading voice for musicians of Nigerian descent in Canada.

---