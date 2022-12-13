Senegal's Govt, AFRIMA Unveil Programme of Events For 8th AFRIMA In Dakar

Welcoming the rest of the world to its shores, the Senegalese Minister of Tourism, H.E. Alioune Sarr, represented by Souleymane Bakhayoko, reiterated its commitment to achieving the joint objectives of the AU and AFRIMA, by utilising music as a tool to develop Africa’s creative economy.

He further lauded the efforts of the AFRIMA team, noting that the government of Senegal was fully ready to ensure the success of the 8th AFRIMA aka ‘The Teranga Edition.’

As announced at the conference, the delegates are expected to arrive on January 11,2023. The AFRIMA ceremony is scheduled to kick-start fully on Thursday January 12, 2023, with a Host Country Tour, School visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as a Welcome Soiree in the evening, in Dakar.

The 4-day event continues on Friday January 13, 2023, with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) at the Grand Theatre, in Dakar. The AMBS is Africa’s largest gathering of creative professionals in the music industry and it features workshops and panel discussions on issues and opportunities within the African music industry.

The 8th AFRIMA will continue with high momentum at the AFRIMA Music Village at the Grand Theatre, which will be a free-to-enter concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, on Saturday January 14, 2023, the events will begin with Main rehearsals, Media engagements and a Courtesy Visit to the President of Senegal. There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent, and in the diaspora, to explore for collaborative recordings. The day’s activities will climax with a Nominees exclusive party.

Finally, the 8th AFRIMA will wrap up on Sunday January 15, 2023, at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, with the live Awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries around the world.

Bakhayoko said, “We are happy that the 8th AFRIMA will be held in Dakar, Senegal. This is historic for us. We are happy to host the rest of the world, and showcase the beauty of our Senegalese culture and scenery. This will sharpen our global image, as a prime destination for tourism and a culturally-rich community.”

On his part, the AFRIMA Country Director for Senegal, Mahktar Diop, said that the ‘Teranga edition’ is “for everyone, and not just Senegal.”

He said, “This is the time for Africa. It is time for us to come together. AFRIMA is bringing all these stars together to share not just their art, but their cultures as well.”

Commenting on the event itinerary, Dada said, “The 8th AFRIMA is not just another regular music festival. We are an institution committed to promoting African music, across the continent and in the world. The Teranga edition is here and it is something we are all proud of.”

As the whole world gears towards the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, which will be held from January 12 to 15, 2023, African music lovers are encouraged to keep voting intensively for their desired winners before the voting portal closes on Wednesday January 11, 2023. The voting portal is live on AFRIMA's website The voting process that determines winners at AFRIMA is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC).

African Music lovers and supporters can also follow the events in real-time on social media platforms (IG/TikTok - @afrima.official ; Facebook - Afrimawards; Twitter - @afrimaofficial; LinkedIn - AFRIMA).

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music globally.

