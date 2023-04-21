Ric Hassani delights fans with surprise release of 2 new singles

On April 21, 2023, Ric Hassani released 'Amina' and 'The One' as he prepares for the release of his third album.

Ric Hassani’s artistic vision is on full display as he blends different genres and styles seamlessly, from soulful R&B to uplifting Afrobeat, all while maintaining a sound that's unmistakably his own.

With 'Amina,' Hassani steps out of his comfort zone, experimenting with an Amapiano-infused sound that's guaranteed to get bodies moving on the dancefloor. Pairing his mellifluous vocals with seductive lyricism and an infectious melody, the track offers a fresh take on Afro-R&B that's both familiar and new.

Meanwhile, 'The One' is poised to be the quintessential summer anthem, set to ignite the festival season in 2023. Hassani's signature style is on full display, delivering a track that is both infectious and introspective. It's the type of song that lingers in your mind long after the final notes have faded away.