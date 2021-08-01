'Nothing To Prove' is a triumphant return for Victor AD [Pulse EP Review]

The song tugged the heartstrings of Nigerians with aspirational music around the topic of wealth in a country with high poverty rates. He continued on the aesthetic with records like ‘Tire You’ and more. He continued the trend into his debut EP, Red Eye. Honestly, it was an overflogged concept that turned him and his music into a roving cliche.

However, Victor AD has always been a pristine talent, blessed with a quality pen. He knows how to appeal to the average Nigerian with his lyrical construction and storytelling. His latest EP, Nothing To Prove is a marked improvement on Red Eye EP.

While he couldn’t help himself but appeal to the same pro-riches template that celebrates wealth in a poverty-ridden country like Nigerian on ‘Bless Boys,’ he expanded his topical conversations. ‘Black’ uses Mr. Eazi’s underrated delivery to discuss pan-African, pro-black topics around pride in the black race.

‘Anymore’ discusses problematic love with the help of Phyno on a midtempo Afro-pop record with incredible melodies. ‘Olofofo’ is an Amapiano record which AD uses to discuss his indifference towards hate. ‘One Kiss’ and ‘Joanna’ are pro-love records.

Aside from AD’s vocal strengths and songwriting, this EP runs on quality production. AD also stands out as the first in line of modern Afro-pop vocalists with a Folk-esque voice type. Oritse Femi is a progeny, but Zinoleesky, Dagizah and Bella Shmurda have since followed the template and so has AD’s protege, AV.

This is a beautiful EP with high replay value. Welcome back, Victor AD.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.3/2

Total: