RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian Idol 7 Finale: Winner to walk away with 100 million worth of prizes Sunday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByNigerianIdol - The finale episode of Nigerian Idol Season 7 will air at 7 pm on Sunday, 22 May 2022, live on DStv and GOtv. The show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, will announce a winner who will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes.

Progress & Zadok
Progress & Zadok

After weeks of watching the top 12 contestants sing their hearts out on the live shows to earn fan votes, the competition is down to two finalists –Progress and Zadok – vying for the title of ‘Nigerian Idol’. Whoever wins will go home with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year's supply of Bigi drinks. They will also get to record an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.

Recommended articles

As a platform created to help exceptional musicians, the first runner-up will also walk away with an EP produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top-notch music video shoot.

Watch the finale on Africa Magic (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154). You can also stream it on the DStv app.

The fate of the finalists will depend on the results from the final voting round which ends on Friday, 20 May at 9 pm. Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps.

Fans can vote via the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol, and the Africa Magic mobile site by selecting your winner, entering the number of votes and clicking VOTE. Voting via these platforms is limited to 100 votes per user. Voting is also free on the MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps. The number of votes each subscriber gets is allocated based on their subscription packages.

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Binance.

Follow Nigerian Idol across all social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest details. Visit www.dstv.com/africamagic/en-ng/show/nigerian-idol for more information.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByNigerianIdol

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season reunion to premiere this June

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season reunion to premiere this June

2Face Idibia tattoos names of his 7 children on his arm

2Face Idibia tattoos names of his 7 children on his arm

Nigerian Idol 7 Finale: Winner to walk away with 100 million worth of prizes Sunday

Nigerian Idol 7 Finale: Winner to walk away with 100 million worth of prizes Sunday

'Bobrisky never really made me’ James Brown says in an interview

'Bobrisky never really made me’ James Brown says in an interview

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly reportedly break up

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly reportedly break up

Burna Boy's 'Bank On It' propelled another part of my music - Jesse Jagz

Burna Boy's 'Bank On It' propelled another part of my music - Jesse Jagz

I will wear panties for interviews if I produce a song about that - Feli Nuna

I will wear panties for interviews if I produce a song about that - Feli Nuna

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Tom Cruise says his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ won’t be going to streaming services

Tom Cruise says his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ won’t be going to streaming services

Trending

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

New Music Friday (Cover: Davido)

List of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards [Full List]

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Kanye West and Drake. [Photos - courtesy]. Full List of Winners at the 2022, Billboard Music Awards

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” Rises to No. 4

Kizz Daniel and Tekno

With ‘Overdose’ Mavin Records is back to their all-star era

Mavin-All-stars-records