Nigerian Idol 7 Finale: Winner to walk away with 100 million worth of prizes Sunday

As a platform created to help exceptional musicians, the first runner-up will also walk away with an EP produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a top-notch music video shoot.

Watch the finale on Africa Magic (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154). You can also stream it on the DStv app.

The fate of the finalists will depend on the results from the final voting round which ends on Friday, 20 May at 9 pm. Voting on Nigerian Idol is via the website, mobile site, MyDStv, and MyGOtv apps.

Fans can vote via the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol, and the Africa Magic mobile site by selecting your winner, entering the number of votes and clicking VOTE. Voting via these platforms is limited to 100 votes per user. Voting is also free on the MyDStv and MyGOtv Apps. The number of votes each subscriber gets is allocated based on their subscription packages.

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Binance.

---