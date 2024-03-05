ADVERTISEMENT
Lojay & JAE5 set to drop collaborative EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

The hitmakers are partnering up for a new body of work.

Lojay & JAE5 set to drop collaborative EP titled 'Loveless'
Lojay & JAE5 set to drop collaborative EP titled 'Loveless'

In new developments, Nigerian music star Lojay and UK producer JAE5 are both set to release a joint EP on Friday, February 8, 2024.

The EP titled 'Loveless' will see Lojay bring his acclaimed penmanship and breathtaking melodies to JAE5's celebrated production.

Lojay has been at the forefront of the industry since breaking into the mainstream in 2021 with his 'LV N ATTN' collaborative EP with the seminal producer SARZ which had the smash 'Monalisa'.

In 2023, Lojay released the acclaimed 'Gangster Romantic' EP that delivered the hit tracks 'Moto,' 'Leader,' and 'Available'. He also featured on Chris Brown's 'Sensational' alongside Davido which earned both artists their first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

JAE5 has a rich history of collaborating with Afrobeats stars. In 2022, he collaborated with BNXN and Dave for 'Propeller'. He also collaborated with Blaqbonez for 'Back In Uni' off the rapper's album 'Emeka Must Shine'.

More recently, JAE5 and Nigeria Street pop star Portable were featured by Skepta on the track 'Tony Montana'.

Fans are already excited by the upcoming collaborative EP between Lojay and JAE5 which can be expected to deliver is expected to further push the boundaries of Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi

