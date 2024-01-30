Davido & Lojay record their first Billboard Hot 100 entry

Hitmaker Davido and Afrobeats star Lojay become the latest Nigerian acts to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 after 'Sensational' their collaboration with American singer Chris Brown debuted at NO. 96.

'Sensational' is one of the lead singles released ahead of Chris Brown's 2023 album '11:11' and its debut on the Hot Billboard 100 chart comes after it spent several weeks on the bubbling Hot 100.

Davido is making his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 hours after shutting down the O2 Arena for the third as part of the stops for his 'Timeless' concert.