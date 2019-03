Reminisce has shared his brand new single, 'Oja.'

One of Nigeria's pioneer indigenous rappers has kickstarted the journey to his fifth studio album with the release of the hit single, titled 'Oja.'

Teaming up with frequent collaborator Sarz, Reminisce infuses his street vibes with EDM to serve up this banger where he declares that he is different from the rest.

https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/oja-single/1456409296