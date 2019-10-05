Artist: M.I Abaga
Song Title: The Viper
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: TBA
Date of release: October 5, 2019
Label: Chocolate City/TASCK
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, Nigerian rapper, M.I. Abaga replied his nemesis, Vector on 'Martell Cypher: Purification.' Vector had again shaded M.I. on his version of Hennessy Cypher 2019.
ALSO READ: A brief history of M.I Abaga vs Vector and its importance for Nigerian Hip-Hop
The content here is premium. M.I shades Vector for not helping AQ, for getting angry over not getting a feature amongst other things. The beef opens with the same sample as 'Last of the Dying Breed' by Ludacris.
You can listen below;