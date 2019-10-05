Artist: M.I Abaga

Song Title: The Viper

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 5, 2019

Label: Chocolate City/TASCK

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, Nigerian rapper, M.I. Abaga replied his nemesis, Vector on 'Martell Cypher: Purification.' Vector had again shaded M.I. on his version of Hennessy Cypher 2019.

The content here is premium. M.I shades Vector for not helping AQ, for getting angry over not getting a feature amongst other things. The beef opens with the same sample as 'Last of the Dying Breed' by Ludacris.

