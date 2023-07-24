ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Street-Pop maestro Lil Kesh dazzles listeners with new EP 'Rhythm & Tunes’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats hitmaker Lil Kesh wows with a new mind-blowing EP titled ‘Rhythm & Tunes' which serves as an appetizer ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album.

Lil Kesh shares new EP 'Rhythm & Tunes’
Lil Kesh shares new EP 'Rhythm & Tunes’

Recommended articles

Lil Kesh followed the sensational record with an equally captivating effort ‘Vanilla Bottega’ on which he featured another hitmaker Joeboy.

Lil Kesh kicked off 2023 with ‘Feeling Funny’ which is yet another party-starting collaboration with award-winning multi-talented hitmaker Young Jonn.

These songs come together to make up the fantastic six-track ‘Rhythm & Tunez’ EP which rolls back the years and reminds listeners of Lil Kesh’s hitmaking credential and the unique style with which he redefined Afrobeats Street music and inspired a generation of artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across six tracks, Lil Kesh showcased his unrivaled ability to mold catchy melodies and deliver memory lines that soak in listeners through their sonic appeal and relatability.

The album opens up with the melodic stunner ‘Bus Stop’ on which Lil Kesh crafts one of his best love tunes yet before progressing into a collection of hits that packs his trademark flows, braggadocio, and captivating melody.

Aside from showcasing his hitmaking credentials, Lil Kesh combines smoothly with different superstars including the sensational singer-songwriter Chike who showed his ability to deliver on Pop records as he finds impressive pockets on the feet-shuffling closer ‘Ayawa’.

On ‘Rhythm & Tunez’ EP, listeners can expect to be blown away with a collection of hit singles that will get them ready for Lil Kesh’s soundscape-defining sophomore album.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rhythms & Tunes’ Tracklist

  1. ‘Bus Stop’
  2. ‘Feeling Funny’ feat Young Jonn
  3. ‘Don’t Call Me’ feat Zinoleesky
  4. ‘Leke Leke’
  5. ‘Vanilla Bottega’ feat Joeboy
  6. ‘Ayawa’ feat Chik
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Street-Pop maestro Lil Kesh dazzles listeners with new EP 'Rhythm & Tunes’

Street-Pop maestro Lil Kesh dazzles listeners with new EP 'Rhythm & Tunes’

Psycho YP headlines latest edition of Apple Music Rap Life Africa

Psycho YP headlines latest edition of Apple Music Rap Life Africa

4 different times Nigerian artists have landed in trouble over religious issues

4 different times Nigerian artists have landed in trouble over religious issues

BBNaija stars Bella and Sheggz celebrate first anniversary together

BBNaija stars Bella and Sheggz celebrate first anniversary together

Davido rewards $10,000 to Eko Hotel staff who found and returned a clients lost $70,000

Davido rewards $10,000 to Eko Hotel staff who found and returned a clients lost $70,000

5 biggest moments from 'Big Brother Naija' season 8 opening night

5 biggest moments from 'Big Brother Naija' season 8 opening night

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

All the interesting changes to expect in 'BBNaija' season 8

All the interesting changes to expect in 'BBNaija' season 8

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Brymo confesses to offering female artists sex in exchange for collaboration

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium

Busta Rhymes congratulates Burna Boy for selling out stadium in New York

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist