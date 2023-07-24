Street-Pop maestro Lil Kesh dazzles listeners with new EP 'Rhythm & Tunes’

Lil Kesh followed the sensational record with an equally captivating effort ‘Vanilla Bottega’ on which he featured another hitmaker Joeboy.

Lil Kesh kicked off 2023 with ‘Feeling Funny’ which is yet another party-starting collaboration with award-winning multi-talented hitmaker Young Jonn.

These songs come together to make up the fantastic six-track ‘Rhythm & Tunez’ EP which rolls back the years and reminds listeners of Lil Kesh’s hitmaking credential and the unique style with which he redefined Afrobeats Street music and inspired a generation of artists.

Across six tracks, Lil Kesh showcased his unrivaled ability to mold catchy melodies and deliver memory lines that soak in listeners through their sonic appeal and relatability.

The album opens up with the melodic stunner ‘Bus Stop’ on which Lil Kesh crafts one of his best love tunes yet before progressing into a collection of hits that packs his trademark flows, braggadocio, and captivating melody.

Aside from showcasing his hitmaking credentials, Lil Kesh combines smoothly with different superstars including the sensational singer-songwriter Chike who showed his ability to deliver on Pop records as he finds impressive pockets on the feet-shuffling closer ‘Ayawa’.

On ‘Rhythm & Tunez’ EP, listeners can expect to be blown away with a collection of hit singles that will get them ready for Lil Kesh’s soundscape-defining sophomore album.

‘Rhythms & Tunes’ Tracklist