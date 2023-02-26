ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Let Nigerians decide,' Burna Boy warns INEC

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music megastar Burna Boy has broken his silence on the ongoing national elections in Nigeria as he calls on INEC to do the right thing.

Burna Boy (Instagram/Burna Boy)
Burna Boy (Instagram/Burna Boy)

Details: On Sunday, 26th February 2023, Burna Boy took to his Instagram account to call on INEC to let the will of the people prevail in the 2023 national elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"Let Nigeria decide o! @inecnigeria. No try any result magic," the post reads.

Burna Boy's Instagram Story Febrauary 26, 2023
Burna Boy's Instagram Story Febrauary 26, 2023 Pulse Nigeria

Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday, 25th February 2023 to vote for a new president and National Assembly members.

The elections which have been described as the most important since 1999 have 18 candidates vying to replace the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

The three frontline candidates are the All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, People's Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.

The election has witnessed allegations of violence, voter harassment and intimidation, and rigging in multiple states.

Burna Boy criticised for staying silent: Burna Boy alongside other artists has been called out on Twitter by some users for their silence during the electoral process. Burna Boy has been in the line of fire, especially as his music often touches on the plight of Nigerians and many expected him to be vocal during the electoral process.

His last album 'Love, Damini' had a track titled 'Common Person' in which he talk about the lives of the common man in Nigeria. Most of the criticism coming his way stems from the fact that he has failed to walk the talk in the opinion of many listeners.

Burna Boy's statement to INEC is in line with the wish of the well-meaning Nigerians who are calling on the electoral umpire to ensure that the will of the people prevails.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Let Nigerians decide,' Burna Boy warns INEC

'Let Nigerians decide,' Burna Boy warns INEC

BBTitans: This week's Saturday night party takes us back to school

BBTitans: This week's Saturday night party takes us back to school

2023 Elections: Chioma Akpotha and Lolo lament insecurity and danger at polling units

2023 Elections: Chioma Akpotha and Lolo lament insecurity and danger at polling units

2023 Elections: Falz, others allegedly assaulted at their polling units

2023 Elections: Falz, others allegedly assaulted at their polling units

2023 Elections: Ifu Ennada says she will cut ties with friends who don't vote Peter Obi

2023 Elections: Ifu Ennada says she will cut ties with friends who don't vote Peter Obi

2023 Elections: 'this is the first time I'm witnessing a real election' - Mary Njoku

2023 Elections: 'this is the first time I'm witnessing a real election' - Mary Njoku

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as a BATIST [Pulse List] ]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as an ATIKULATE [Pulse List]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on an election day as an ATIKULATE [Pulse List]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on election day as an OBIDIENT [Pulse Lists]

2023 Elections: 5 songs you need on election day as an OBIDIENT [Pulse Lists]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Speed Darlington, Teni

Speed Darlington knocks Tems and Teni for imitating Tiwa Savage

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy, Spice, Tems, Vybez Kartel

What Afrobeats can learn from the international decline of Dancehall

Asake, Lojay, Mohbad, Davido

Top 10 Amapiano songs by Nigerian artists