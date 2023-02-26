'Let Nigerians decide,' Burna Boy warns INEC

"Let Nigeria decide o! @inecnigeria. No try any result magic," the post reads.

Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday, 25th February 2023 to vote for a new president and National Assembly members.

The elections which have been described as the most important since 1999 have 18 candidates vying to replace the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

The three frontline candidates are the All Progressives Congress candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, People's Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.

The election has witnessed allegations of violence, voter harassment and intimidation, and rigging in multiple states.

Burna Boy criticised for staying silent: Burna Boy alongside other artists has been called out on Twitter by some users for their silence during the electoral process. Burna Boy has been in the line of fire, especially as his music often touches on the plight of Nigerians and many expected him to be vocal during the electoral process.

His last album 'Love, Damini' had a track titled 'Common Person' in which he talk about the lives of the common man in Nigeria. Most of the criticism coming his way stems from the fact that he has failed to walk the talk in the opinion of many listeners.