The 12-track album sponsored by one of Nigeria's biggest streaming platform Boomplay features guests appearance by Psycho YP, Kenya rapper Kaligraph Jones, Oxlade, Chike amongst others.
' Behold The L.A.M.B' by Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez now available on Boomplay
The L.A.M.B a rap group superstar rappers Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez has released a new album they call 'Behold The L.A.M.B' which is now available for streaming on Boomplay.
Recommended articles
The Chocolate City affiliated rappers have collaborated in the past and their new collaboration album promises to be a thrilling one.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng