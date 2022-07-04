RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

' Behold The L.A.M.B' by Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez now available on Boomplay

The L.A.M.B a rap group superstar rappers Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez has released a new album they call 'Behold The L.A.M.B' which is now available for streaming on Boomplay.

The 12-track album sponsored by one of Nigeria's biggest streaming platform Boomplay features guests appearance by Psycho YP, Kenya rapper Kaligraph Jones, Oxlade, Chike amongst others.

The Chocolate City affiliated rappers have collaborated in the past and their new collaboration album promises to be a thrilling one.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

