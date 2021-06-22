RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AllG Entertainment superstar act Kamar Tachio drops debut album titled 'Guitar And A Dream'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

AllG Entertainment superstar act Kamar Tachio dropped his debut album over the weekend. The album has been gaining traction nonstop since its release gathering multiple accolades..

AllG Entertainment superstar act Kamar Tachio drops debut album titled 'Guitar And A Dream'

The album debuted at No 1 on the iTunes Nigeria Album chart and staying No 1 since its release ahead of other Albums from artists like Olamide and Wizkid.

Recommended articles

The album also has tracks that made it on 6 Apple Music Editorial Playlists which include the more popular ones like New Music Daily, Future Hits, Naija Hits, Friday Feeling, Pop Chill, and Afrobeats Workout.

Also getting more attention on Spotify, getting on their Editorial playlists.

Aka the #KDboy and an MTN project fame Alum, Kamar has become one of the most sought after Northern Urban Afro-fusion musicians, this is due to his Urban vibe, versatile vocal abilities, and electrifying stage performances.

AllG Entertainment superstar act Kamar Tachio drops debut album titled 'Guitar And A Dream'
AllG Entertainment superstar act Kamar Tachio drops debut album titled 'Guitar And A Dream' Pulse Nigeria

With over 5M combined streams on digit platforms, Kamar has had his music top the charts in many African countries.

His unique style of bringing his vibe to mainstream afrobeat and his versatile talent has earned him the title, King of Urban Northern Afro-fusion.

Kamar is signed to AllG Entertainment and managed by Epiphanic Management

Link to his new Album below 🏾

https://fanlink.to/KamarTachioGuitarAndaDream

---

#FeaturedbyAllGEntertainment

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AllG Entertainment superstar act Kamar Tachio drops debut album titled 'Guitar And A Dream'

Khemmiesings, J’Dees, Idono, others deliver stellar performances at the MTN Live from Home Concert

Nigeria's Comic Republic signs international deal to adapt African superheroes for film & TV

Peace Hyde to executive produce Netflix's first Africa reality series

T-Pain says he went into depression after Usher told him he ruined music with autotune

Actress Eucharia Anunobi recounts how her father refused to send her to school just because she was a girl child

Chris Brown reportedly under investigation for beating a woman in his house

Wizkid's baby mama Shola Ogudu says she didn't know she was pregnant till after 5 months

Udoka Oyeka's 'Price of Admission' short film premieres on YouTube