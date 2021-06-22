AllG Entertainment superstar act Kamar Tachio drops debut album titled 'Guitar And A Dream'

The album also has tracks that made it on 6 Apple Music Editorial Playlists which include the more popular ones like New Music Daily, Future Hits, Naija Hits, Friday Feeling, Pop Chill, and Afrobeats Workout.

Also getting more attention on Spotify, getting on their Editorial playlists.

Aka the #KDboy and an MTN project fame Alum, Kamar has become one of the most sought after Northern Urban Afro-fusion musicians, this is due to his Urban vibe, versatile vocal abilities, and electrifying stage performances.

Pulse Nigeria

With over 5M combined streams on digit platforms, Kamar has had his music top the charts in many African countries.

His unique style of bringing his vibe to mainstream afrobeat and his versatile talent has earned him the title, King of Urban Northern Afro-fusion.

Kamar is signed to AllG Entertainment and managed by Epiphanic Management

Link to his new Album below 🏾

---