RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kaestyle releases debut EP titled 'Kae's Study' under Keyqaad imprint

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByKeyQaad

Kaestyle
Kaestyle

Kae’s Study is the continuation of an upward trend that KaeStyle already started with STAMINA, when he debuted last October.

Recommended articles

Born in Port Harcourt, Kaestyle fell in Love with music when he met the Piano - “I was intrigued by all the melodies a single machine could reproduce and that’s how my musical journey started…” His brand of Afrobeats draws heavily from the golden R&B era which soundtracked his childhood.

KAES STUDY
KAES STUDY Pulse Nigeria

Channelling his penchant for unique sound, the six-track release feature succinct rhythms that blend with peculiar storytelling. Every track is set to evoke energetic fervour and warmth ready to take over your speakers, souls, and dancehalls.

This EP already signals an arch in the sounds of time, through high profile features from Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay on ‘Blessings’ and Victony on ‘True Love remix’.

KaeStyle is writing his name with gold, and it isn’t ending here.

STREAM KAE'S STUDY HERE

FOLLOW KAESTYLE

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

---

#FeaturedOost #FeatureByKeyQaad

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge in an effort to quit his addiction

Tekno embarks on 30 days non-smoking challenge in an effort to quit his addiction

Obi Maduegbuna joins the cast of 'Last Call' directed by Shola Thompson

Obi Maduegbuna joins the cast of 'Last Call' directed by Shola Thompson

Solo Riches shares new single, 'Amanda'

Solo Riches shares new single, 'Amanda'

Kaestyle releases debut EP titled 'Kae's Study' under Keyqaad imprint

Kaestyle releases debut EP titled 'Kae's Study' under Keyqaad imprint

Oxlade hails Wizkid, calls him the blueprint for Nigerian artistes

Oxlade hails Wizkid, calls him the blueprint for Nigerian artistes

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade in top 30 of UK Official Singles Chart Top 100

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade in top 30 of UK Official Singles Chart Top 100

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, CKay

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Asa, Tempoe, Joeboy

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Burna Boy, 2Baba, Teni

Burna Boy, 2Baba, and Teni set to be conferred National Awards by President Buhari

Asake announces third 02 date

Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show