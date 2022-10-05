Kaestyle releases debut EP titled 'Kae's Study' under Keyqaad imprint

Born in Port Harcourt, Kaestyle fell in Love with music when he met the Piano - “I was intrigued by all the melodies a single machine could reproduce and that’s how my musical journey started…” His brand of Afrobeats draws heavily from the golden R&B era which soundtracked his childhood.

Pulse Nigeria

Channelling his penchant for unique sound, the six-track release feature succinct rhythms that blend with peculiar storytelling. Every track is set to evoke energetic fervour and warmth ready to take over your speakers, souls, and dancehalls.

This EP already signals an arch in the sounds of time, through high profile features from Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay on ‘Blessings’ and Victony on ‘True Love remix’.

KaeStyle is writing his name with gold, and it isn’t ending here.

