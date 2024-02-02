Joeboy exits Empawa, sets up new record label in partnership with Warner Music

The dual deal sees Joeboy launch his own entertainment outfit called Young Legend as well as being Warner Music’s latest flagship artist out of Africa.

This move sees Joeboy exit Empawa after 5 successful years where he released 2 EPs (Love & Light and Body, Soul & Spirit) , 2 albums (Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic and Body & Soul) and a plethora of hit singles & features amassing over 2 Billion streams across major DSPs.

Under the new Young Legend label, Joeboy will act as the CEO while Deola Jaiyesimi will serve as the Head of label with the task of churning out the next set of Afrobeats superstars on a global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT