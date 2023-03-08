International Women's day 2023: Emerging female artists to watch out for

1. PholaPreye - 'Magic Carpet'

PholaPreye is a multidisciplinary artist. She sings, paints, models, and is a content curator. She describes music as an extension of herself, where she writes and sings about relatable real-life experiences (conscious music) and expresses them through Soul, Pop, and R&B.

She released her first single titled ‘Heart plead’ in 2019 which featured rapper YokeeGilla. Her latest single 'Magic Carpet' produced by BigFoot is an ode to puppy love, this is a tale of being immersed in love and being intentional about it.

2. Adaorah - 'Slow Down'

Adaorah is an Afro-Pop singer/songwriter who is classically trained and currently making waves both in Lagos & the States. She is a force on stage, and her vocal strength and stellar performances have solidified her spot as the female artist to watch out for.

3. Chemmie - 'A Piece of Chemmie (A.P.C'

'Chemmie' is a Nigerian afrobeat singer and songwriter. She is set to take afrobeat to the next level with African sounds, accompanied by relatable lyricism, employing English, Yorùbá, and Pidgin English to create good music.

4. Keema X - 'Outer Space'

Keema X is a singer, songwriter, and performer who blends the sounds and influences of Afrobeats, R&B, and Soul into a unique and captivating style. Keema X uses her music as a way to heal and connect emotionally with her listeners.

As a songwriter, she uses her own emotions and experiences to create heartfelt lyrics that are evident in her songs. With her smooth and soulful voice, infectious melodies, and powerful lyrics, she is an artist to watch.

5. Nezsa - 'Should Have Cared'

Nezsa is a Canadian-based R&B/Soul sensation noteworthy for her effortless fusion of soul, neo-soul, and R&B, accompanied by standout lyrics and distinctly unforgettable vocals. Her discography boasts 3 singles and a 6 track EP, 'Bittersweet', which sets her apart for its intricate lyrical work and raw representation of emotion in vocal form.

6. Aisé Maryah - 'Jaiye'

Aisé Maryah is a minstrel from Maiduguri making quintessential affectionate Pop songs. She is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter who debuted in the Nigerian music industry on 1st July 2021 with 'Fool For U'.

With every melody, Maryah proves that she is no different from the singers who grew up in calmer climes, pushing her discography with clear-eyed diversity, groove, and passion.

7. Damedra - '2 Nite'

Damedra is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer who makes Afro-pop and R&B. She joined a band called Deepend Band while at the University of Benin. She also developed and honed her skills while serving as a backup singer for several artists and making covers of popular songs.

8. Cyani - 'Vitamin'

Cyani is a Canadian based singer who started making music in 2021 as a way of expressing herself. Ever since she has impressed through her covers which showcase her stellar melody and captivating vocals.

9. ThellO - 'Roses & Diamonds'

ThellO is a young female artist with a unique blend of fierce Hip Hop lyricism, Afro-pop sonic energy, and the kind of emotive piercing vocals, you would only find in a blues/soul song.

Her vision for music is touching the lives of people with complete melodic and lyrical bliss, standing out and being a positive influence in society, and leaving a legacy of musical excellence that will inspire generations to come.

She was the only 2022 Female Finalist on Hennessy vs Class and has received favourable cosigns from the Likes of MI Abaga, vector, Ladipoe, Steve Bussa, and Mode Nine.

10. Mannie Tseayo - 'For You'

Mannie Tseayo is a songwriter, rapper, and singer From Benue state Nigeria. Her first burst into the rap scene was with a cover for YCEE's hit single 'Jagaban'. since then, she has released an EP titled 'Shades of M'. She describes her sound as Alternative-pop which fuses her love for alternative music and rap.