Future Sounds Vol.39 featuring Pawzz, Dami Oniru, Ezzy Bellz, Kendickson, Zamorra and more

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria hopes to highlight upcoming musicians whose sounds will rule the future.

Songs added this week:

Pawzz - Suga

Born on December 14, 2002, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, David Tokuma Dekor, better known by his stage name "PAWZZ," is a singer and rapper from Nigeria.

As a distinctive brand, Pawzz wants to leverage his individuality to appeal to and have an impact on the youth of tomorrow. "Normality" is a crime, in Pawzz's opinion, that shouldn't be accepted because it doesn't promote the advancement of people, groups, or countries in any way.

Kel-P - One More Night

'One More Night' is the debut single from Nigerian producer-singer-composer Kel-P, a four-time Grammy nominee for his work on albums by Burna Boy, Skip Marley, and Wizkid.

Kel-P delivers a heady track and accurately samples Nelly & Kelly Rowland's hit 'Dilemma,' offering the public the first Afro-fusion hit in a long line, as well as his friends and colleagues Burna Boy, Rema, WizKid, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi, etc.

Dami Oniru - Soft Life

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Bri'ana Oluwdamilola Oniru-Edwards, better known as Dami Oniru, is a professional Nigerian recording R&B/Soul artist, songwriter, and producer. She is best known for her domestic breakout single 'Iyawo' and her follow-up single 'Fallin' In 2019, she released her debut album, 'Bri's Lounge,' following a two-year hiatus.

Ezzy Bellz - Shadows

Ezzy Bellz, a Ogun state-born emerging artist, releases his debut single under Nigeria's leading indigenous music company, Kan-Garoo.

Born Ezekiel Bello, Ezzy Bellz is an afro-fusion star from Benue state who blends R&B, Amapiano, Afro-rap, and the funky percussion sounds of Afrobeats in his own unique style.

Following his collaboration with DJ Xclusive on "Amaka," Ezzy Bellz released "Shadows," an original pop song with a superb groove that will energize clubs, lounges, and even living rooms. "Shadows," an Emix production, attempts to mimic Ezzy Bellz's vocal range and variety. His vibrato and ad libs are incredible.

Kendickson - Keyholder

Nigerian singing sensation Kendickson has released his debut EP he calls 'Love Series'.

The 4-track EP offers listeners a delightful experience of Kendickson's honeyed vocals, impressive penmanship, and versatility.

'Love Series' will take listeners on a soothing journey through the emotional rollercoaster of childhood friends turning lovers before turning strangers after being confronted with the challenges that come with the delicate matters of the heart.

Zamorra - Kiss n' Tell ft Laycon

Talented singer Zamorra has released a new single titled 'Kiss n Tell' on which he features rapper Laycon.

Zamorra taps Laycon who delivers a smooth verse that blends perfectly with Zamorra's unique vocals for a tingling song.

Bu$h - Nintendo ft Jaywillz

This is another classic tune we discovered this week. Talented Nigerian rising star, Bu$h links up with Jaywillz for 'Nintendo.'

Otega - finey

The legendary Nigerian street rapper and performer Otega is back with 'Finey,' another number-one song.

His most recent masterpiece, 'As It Should Be EP,' also includes this fantastic song.

blaq2unez - Peace

Blaq2unez is a singer-songwriter who was born in Orji Chukwuemeka, Nigeria. This week, his song "Peace" spoke to us.

Barzini - National Pledge ft Kelechief