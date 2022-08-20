Future Sounds Vol.21 featuring Runda, Lisa Viola, Dabz, Kelvin Black and more

Finding the next TikTok star seems to be discrediting the conventional approach of scouting and discovering emerging talent, which will ultimately weaken, if not destroy, the industry. Pulse Nigeria in a market where consumers are constantly yearning for new talent but have few opportunities to see it showcased seeks to identify and spotlight up-and-coming musicians whose sounds should control the future with her Future Sounds playlist.

Songs added this week:

Runda - No One

Agege, Lagos, is where Oluwapelumi Olorunda was raised and born in March 1999. Runda, a fast-rising artist from Nigeria, is making waves in the fiercely competitive music industry with each new release. Runda made the decision to fully follow his passion, recorded his first song in 2016, and released his first single formally in 2019. Since then, he has continuously produced excellent music, which has allowed him to amass a growing fan following and the attention of people in the industry even outside of Nigeria.

Lisa Viola - Lagos ft Majeeed

For 'Lagos,' a reality call, Lisa Viola, an Australian singer with Angolan ancestry who was raised in Lagos, joins forces with her label partner Majeeed.

Dabz x Smada - Balance It

'Balance It' is a captivating global music fusion track that delivers pure summer vibes while offering the best afropop elements. On this track, Dabz expresses his affection for a woman's waistline, while Smada provides mellow, soft rhythms, but not without his signature catchy vibe and expressive lyricism that holds the song together.

The track is driven by Dabz's signature flow and razor-sharp lyricism, as well as Smada's masterful vocal delivery and addictive melodies, and is supported by an infectious musical backdrop built around lush instrumentation and trademark afrobeats sensibilities.

Kelvin Black - Feelings

Born Kelvin Abban, the Tema-based act known in musical circles as Kelvin Black may be familiar to some, particularly Tema residents. Kelvin Black attended Tema Parents Association School for his primary education before moving on to Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Tarkoradi and then All Nations University for his tertiary education. Kelvin Black began making music in 2010, but it wasn't until 2013 that he decided to invest more in his music and master his craft as a performing artist. He appeared on Adom Fm Kasahari Level's popular rap show with Pope Skinny.

Whoisakin - Damaged

Akin is the man behind the lustrous vocals you may have heard - before or after the incredible Full Moon Weekends EP was released in 2020. The wolf, moon boy, and biker are all part of his character and get a chance to be displayed in his songs, visuals, lyrics, and concepts due to the uniqueness of his universe and music. Many people are curious about Akin's appearance, but the music prodigy has succeeded in creating a character, an entire universe while maintaining the anonymity that makes him so unique. Mr Eazi Banku Sounds and 2000s R&B heavily influence the Lagos-based, 23-year-old selenophile's music. His sounds cross genres, blending afro-R&B/Soul and Afro-fusion.

Favi - Crime ft PsychoYP, Hotkid

Favour Ikemefuna Chukwuedu , also known by his stage name Favi is a Young Expressive Talented Next-Gen Fast Rising Pop Entertainer who is determined to prove himself. He describes his art and music as Afroswing because of its uniqueness.

Favi grew up in Bariga, a well-known Lagos city, in an environment where he discovered a love for competitive sports such as football and basketball. Although he was pleased with how well he handled his enthusiasm and participation in sports, it could never compare to his love of music. VinceTheName, Reezy, Standard ft. Huloo, Vibes and Vices EP, Family Business, and a plethora of other artists.

Ayomide Sounds - Cheerful Giver

Ayomide Sounds, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, has released a new song titled 'Cheerful Giver' for your listening pleasure.

The song is undeniably a masterpiece; it is the epitome of what good music should sound like.

Oma Emina - At The End

Oma Emina is a recording artist and songwriter from Delta State, Nigeria.

Fans refer to him as the "King of Pop," and his work combines the most popular genres from around the world, such as Electro-Pop, Dancehall, and Afrobeats, to create the perfect crossover confection.

Bey T - Pretty Overload

Meet Bey T, a 21-year-old Nairobi-born singer who is representing her motherland Kenya as one of East Africa's rising stars.

Bey T's sound is a perfect blend of multiple cultures, resulting in a unique and versatile style of music known as 'Fusion.' After her debut song and video 'FaceTime' made waves, the young star's career took off within a few months, with her biggest hits songs "If They Dunno" and "Wololo" dropping in mid 2019. She was chosen from among thousands of African artists for the emPawa 100.

Yashna - Bite The Bullet