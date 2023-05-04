Fireboy returns with new exciting single 'Someone'

On April 4, 2023, Fireboy dropped his new single titled 'Someone' which is a blend of Electronic Dance Elements and percussions for Dance record.

Known for his elevated penmanship, the single conveys the musing of a hopeless romantic who contemplates the unbearable reality of losing the woman he loves. Fireboys channels his vocals to deliver a charged Pop performance that stands out in the current Afrobeats soundscape dominated by Amapiano.

'Someone' is Fireboy's first release in 2023 and it comes off the back of his contribution to the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' album soundtrack.

