Fireboy returns with new exciting single 'Someone'
Afrobeats superstar Fireboy is making his comeback with a new single with which he aims to add some sonic diversity to the soundscape.
On April 4, 2023, Fireboy dropped his new single titled 'Someone' which is a blend of Electronic Dance Elements and percussions for Dance record.
Known for his elevated penmanship, the single conveys the musing of a hopeless romantic who contemplates the unbearable reality of losing the woman he loves. Fireboys channels his vocals to deliver a charged Pop performance that stands out in the current Afrobeats soundscape dominated by Amapiano.
'Someone' is Fireboy's first release in 2023 and it comes off the back of his contribution to the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' album soundtrack.
The single is available for streaming on all platforms and Fireboy will be hoping to it reestablishes his place in the scheme of things and become his latest hit since 'Bandana' feat Asake.
