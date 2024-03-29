ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Singing sensation Ugoccie flaunts her Igbo heritage on new EP 'VOTE'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ugoccie has swiftly unveiled her sophomore EP, aptly titled 'Voice of the East' (VOTE).

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Ugoccie shares new EP 'VOTE'
Fast-rising Afrobeats star Ugoccie shares new EP 'VOTE'

Recommended articles

Ugoccie is one of the fast-rising artists adding excitement and diversity to Nigerian music through her style that blends her indigenous Igbo culture with Afrobeats. She earned a nomination for Rookie of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards which was a testament to her status as a rising star.

Ugoccie's latest EP 'Voice of the East' (VOTE), is a deliberate nod to her self-ascribed identity to showcase the cultural richness of Igbo music.

This EP, just like her debut, demonstrates her artistic prowess and once again exhibits her distinctive musical identity that projects and extols praises of the richness of African culture, particularly the eastern part of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

'VOTE' EP is an impressive collection of five tracks carefully crafted to capture Ugoccie's unique sound and compelling lyrics. The EP also features noteworthy guest appearances from the famous Igbo cultural duo Umu Obiligbo adding an extra layer of brilliance to the project with the kind of production provided by Endeetones.

The EP is available on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy Ugoccie's melodies from the East.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singing sensation Ugoccie flaunts her Igbo heritage on new EP 'VOTE'

Singing sensation Ugoccie flaunts her Igbo heritage on new EP 'VOTE'

Genevieve, Jim Iyke, Mama G, and 7 other Nollywood stars who made music

Genevieve, Jim Iyke, Mama G, and 7 other Nollywood stars who made music

Victor AD features 2Baba, Mayorkun on debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Victor AD features 2Baba, Mayorkun on debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

People are threatening to kill me and my son Liam - Mohbad's widow Wunmi

People are threatening to kill me and my son Liam - Mohbad's widow Wunmi

Spyro, Phyno deliver sensational blend of Afro Pop, Highlife with 'Shut Down'

Spyro, Phyno deliver sensational blend of Afro Pop, Highlife with 'Shut Down'

Oscar Heman-Ackah releases 'Finding Messiah' teaser — it's too good

Oscar Heman-Ackah releases 'Finding Messiah' teaser — it's too good

Sony’s Creators Convention redefines creative landscape for content creators

Sony’s Creators Convention redefines creative landscape for content creators

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cuppy shares music video for her single 'Wait' feat Wyclef [Instagram]

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Ayra Starr is set to release her sophomore album in 2024

Ayra Starr shares what fans should expect from her upcoming album

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries