Singing sensation Ugoccie flaunts her Igbo heritage on new EP 'VOTE'

Ugoccie is one of the fast-rising artists adding excitement and diversity to Nigerian music through her style that blends her indigenous Igbo culture with Afrobeats. She earned a nomination for Rookie of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards which was a testament to her status as a rising star.

Ugoccie's latest EP 'Voice of the East' (VOTE), is a deliberate nod to her self-ascribed identity to showcase the cultural richness of Igbo music.

This EP, just like her debut, demonstrates her artistic prowess and once again exhibits her distinctive musical identity that projects and extols praises of the richness of African culture, particularly the eastern part of Nigeria.

'VOTE' EP is an impressive collection of five tracks carefully crafted to capture Ugoccie's unique sound and compelling lyrics. The EP also features noteworthy guest appearances from the famous Igbo cultural duo Umu Obiligbo adding an extra layer of brilliance to the project with the kind of production provided by Endeetones.