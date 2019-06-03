Mut4y is a Producer, DJ and artiste signed to House of Legendury and Wizkid’s Star Boy Entertainment. He is also one-half of production duo, Legendury Beatz.

You might know him better as the act who featured Wizkid on the 2017 smash hit, ‘Manya’ that turned clubs and dancefloors inside out with ornate tunes and bliss that seemed serengeti.

On May 26, 2019, he released his first project, an EP of three dance tracks titled, Afrosummer Vibes Vol. I. The EP incorporates South African Gqom and kwaito influences in drum patterns and sonic arrangements.

Here is a review of the EP;

For what the EP seemingly meant to connote; a Freudian prescription soundtrack to an African summer – if only we had one, it performs above average.

An EP of less than five songs is hard to judge; there’s never enough duly evaluate. This one is the same, but one thing is for sure, ‘Issokay’ is an absolute jam that is very South African in both production and the party-themed clichéd cadences/deliveries on its verse like something a Kalawa/Jazmee act would make.

‘Together’ is good production that seems incomplete – you kind of feel like something was missing. But at the same time, you consider if this weaknesses is exposed due to the significant and glaring lack of voicing on the beat. Nonetheless, it's not all doom and gloom, a good DJ should find good use for it.

‘Forever’ is definitely post-2010s Afro-house music, peculiar to South African acts. The beat is a super vibe, but one cannot escape the feeling that the beat could have done with some vocals – something of the Niniola alley, perhaps.

Verdict

I don’t see Afrosummer Vibes Vol. I as something most people would sit around to listen to, but its materials sound useful for a party setting.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

6.0 - Victory