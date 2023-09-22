Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

The single is produced by the trio of Manuel Garcia, Maxime Barcelona, Jaoade Oumama & Vincent Charpin who helped craft a song that captures Nai-Jah's multiple influences.

Originating from French and Nigerian parents, Nai-Jah carries within him the heritage of two worlds, which is reflected not only in his music.

His latest effort, 'Hustling Bad' tells the story of a beautiful, strong-willed African woman who has that fire in her. It captures the drive, ingenuity, and resilience that defines African women.

Nai-Jah wants listeners to experience the essence of the Nigerian struggle as he reflects on his people’s relentless spirit of never giving up. He combines both indigenous elements with the melodies of a Popstar to deliver a genre-bending fusion capable of connecting with listeners across all demographics.