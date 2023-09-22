ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Emerging Nigerian musician, Nai-Jah, releases his brand new single titled 'Hustling Bad'

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares excites on new single 'Hustling Bad'
Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares excites on new single 'Hustling Bad'

Recommended articles

The single is produced by the trio of Manuel Garcia, Maxime Barcelona, Jaoade Oumama & Vincent Charpin who helped craft a song that captures Nai-Jah's multiple influences.

Originating from French and Nigerian parents, Nai-Jah carries within him the heritage of two worlds, which is reflected not only in his music.

His latest effort, 'Hustling Bad' tells the story of a beautiful, strong-willed African woman who has that fire in her. It captures the drive, ingenuity, and resilience that defines African women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nai-Jah wants listeners to experience the essence of the Nigerian struggle as he reflects on his people’s relentless spirit of never giving up. He combines both indigenous elements with the melodies of a Popstar to deliver a genre-bending fusion capable of connecting with listeners across all demographics.

'Hustling Bad' is now on all digital platforms and listeners can get familiar with the rising star who's gearing up to make his mark in the mainstream.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

Emerging music star Nai-Jah shares exciting new single 'Hustling Bad'

The ships in the house are fake - Cross and Pere on BBNaija All Stars

The ships in the house are fake - Cross and Pere on BBNaija All Stars

Stop asking for a DNA test - Mary Njoku defends Mohbad's widow Omowumi

Stop asking for a DNA test - Mary Njoku defends Mohbad's widow Omowumi

Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

Thousands of fans turn out for Mohbad's Memorial in Lagos

AY’s Merry Men 3 lands official release date

AY’s Merry Men 3 lands official release date

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scores 12 AMAA 2023 nominations

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scores 12 AMAA 2023 nominations

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya responds to queries on why he keeps dreadlocks

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

22 notable sophomore albums in Afrobeats you should know about

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song (VIDEO)

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song [VIDEO]

Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry

#JusticeforMohbad: Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry