E'major teams up with Wande coal to brew up the perfect summer song 'Freaky Friday'

With much sonic experience being a Lead vocalist for a well traveled band, an Accapella singer and a contemporary gospel singer in his earlier career years, E'Major has been able to synergize with Wande Coal to give a perfect delivery on His first Single of the year "Freaky Friday."

Pulse Nigeria

The song sets the right tone for the summer and a perfect weekend as this vibey tune set to hit Digital Streaming platforms on the 29th of July, 2022 is a crowd moving serenade full of energy and sonically appealing lyricism to better finesse his fans.