E'major teams up with Wande coal to brew up the perfect summer song 'Freaky Friday'

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist E major
E'major has grown to become a powerhouse of talent and creativity as his Eclectic style of music sees him elevate his already existing afro fusion sound through a merger of RnB and several other music genre elements to create a constantly evolving personalized sound.

With much sonic experience being a Lead vocalist for a well traveled band, an Accapella singer and a contemporary gospel singer in his earlier career years, E'Major has been able to synergize with Wande Coal to give a perfect delivery on His first Single of the year "Freaky Friday."

The song sets the right tone for the summer and a perfect weekend as this vibey tune set to hit Digital Streaming platforms on the 29th of July, 2022 is a crowd moving serenade full of energy and sonically appealing lyricism to better finesse his fans.

His Musical Success so far is highly spotlighted by the success of his 2021 Ep "Goose & Gander" which saw his Hit track "Malugo" off the Ep Make great strides in captivating and helping to build his fanbase across social media and DSP's as it saw a huge increase in his streaming numbers.

Authors:

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

