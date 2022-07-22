E'major teams up with Wande coal to brew up the perfect summer song 'Freaky Friday'

Talk about a double threat and Emeka Jeremiah Nnaji better known by his stage name E'major, a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Teaming up with Nigeria's Legend Wande coal to cook up a feet moving Amapiano joint set to create a social frenzy this Summer.
E'major has grown to become a powerhouse of talent and creativity as his Eclectic style of music sees him elevate his already existing afro fusion sound through a merger of RnB and several other music genre elements to create a constantly evolving personalized sound.