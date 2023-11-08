Nigerian Sensation Dunnie is Spotify's EQUAL Africa Ambassador for November

Dunnie, born Dunni Alexandra Lawal, is a remarkable Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, and record producer who has captured the hearts of audiences with her soulful and melodious sound, earning her a dedicated fanbase.

With an impressive musical background, Dunnie first gained recognition as a finalist on the popular music show 'StarThe Winner Is' in 2014.

Since then, Dunnie has consistently exceeded expectations by writing, producing, and providing background vocals for both international and local award-winning artists such as Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Kidi, Falz, Oxlade, Becca, Busiswa, Sean Tizzle, and more.

She gained fame for her hit singles, including 'Overdose' featuring Oxlade, 'Already Won' featuring Chike, and her recent release, 'DND'.

Her past collaborations have been highly successful, leading to a nomination at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in 2021 for her outstanding feature in 'Love Song' by Busiswa.

Notably, Dunnie recently produced two songs, 'Nobody Holy' and 'Dues,' for Nigerian superstar Wande Coal's latest album, 'Legend or No Legend.'

Dunnie expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "My experience working in a male dominated industry has been a learning curve, and although challenging, it’s been a blessing being part of the people breaking barriers in an uncharted territory. I am immensely honoured and grateful to be part of the EQUAL program, and I hope to inspire more women to know that they too can do whatever they put their mind to.”

Spotify remains committed to fostering diversity, equality, and inclusion within the music community, and its partnership with Dunnie as the EQUAL Africa ambassador is a testament to its dedication to this cause.

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I love cars, absolutely obsessed with cars, and I love old things, vintage houses, vintage cars, vintage fashion, old people. The older the item the better for me.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

Music has always been a part of my life, but it was when I was in university I discovered I could actually make a living out of this, my WHY for making music is that music has been an integral part of my communication, as a child growing up, I struggled with expressing my emotions and thoughts verbally until I discovered music, and it became my safe haven where I could express in songs the things I couldn’t say with just words. That for me is the primary reason I make music. The icing on the cake is when other people can relate with what I’m saying.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

I grew up listening to Asa, Sunny Ade, Fela kuti, Flavour and a few others.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

I describe my music as a fusion of Afrobeats, soul and high life sounds. Groovy percussive beats, ethereal soulful singing and infectious melodies and harmonies.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

Starting is the hardest part, once you start it gets easier. Do not be scared of being told ‘No’, do not be scared of the obstacles, they will build your capacity. And lastly, it is a marathon not a race.

