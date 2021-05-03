Dimi Keye releases his debut E.P AFROCENTRIC with official video for Palay ft Mystro

Dimi teams up with Hip-hop power Blaqbonez and Mystro to deliver silky-smooth vocals on this EP and instrumentations from Kapentar, Ramoon, Mystro & Retro with the intention to get you in your feel and get you on your feet.

Pulse Nigeria

About DIMI KEYE

Dimeji David Ogaosun, popularly known as Dimi Keye is a 23-year-old afro fusion singer and songwriter born and raised in Lagos state.

Dimi Keye, a graduate of Computer Systems and currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Information’s Systems is a complete artiste with a passion for music, arts and fashion.

His crisp vocals and unique style of writing crafted over the years is a strong point and he is inspired by the likes of Selah Rue, Saint Jhn, John Legend, Burna Boy, Wizkid.

Connect with DIMI KEYE

Instagram: @dimikeye

Twitter: @dimikeye