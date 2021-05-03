RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dimi Keye releases his debut E.P AFROCENTRIC with official video for Palay ft Mystro

Authors:

Pulse Mix

AFROCENTRIC is an intro to the world of Dimi Keye. A young eccentric African with tales of his journey focusing on relationships, love and good vibes.

Dimi Keye releases his debut E.P AFROCENTRIC with official video for Palay ft Mystro

With a mix of mellow and upbeat vibes Dimi Keye delivers a narrative appreciating his existence as an African by touching up select sounds and crystal resonance.

Recommended articles

Dimi teams up with Hip-hop power Blaqbonez and Mystro to deliver silky-smooth vocals on this EP and instrumentations from Kapentar, Ramoon, Mystro & Retro with the intention to get you in your feel and get you on your feet.

Dimi Keye releases his debut E.P AFROCENTRIC with official video for Palay ft Mystro
Dimi Keye releases his debut E.P AFROCENTRIC with official video for Palay ft Mystro Pulse Nigeria

Dimeji David Ogaosun, popularly known as Dimi Keye is a 23-year-old afro fusion singer and songwriter born and raised in Lagos state.

Dimi Keye, a graduate of Computer Systems and currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Information’s Systems is a complete artiste with a passion for music, arts and fashion.

His crisp vocals and unique style of writing crafted over the years is a strong point and he is inspired by the likes of Selah Rue, Saint Jhn, John Legend, Burna Boy, Wizkid.

Connect with DIMI KEYE

Instagram: @dimikeye

Twitter: @dimikeye

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

#FindHinnyHumoren: Lady raped and killed after showing up for job interview

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his wife was shot dead in the US

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

Woman collapses & dies on 10th day of 14-day fasting to get back husband who left her 7 years ago

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?