Dimi Keye releases his debut E.P AFROCENTRIC with official video for Palay ft Mystro
AFROCENTRIC is an intro to the world of Dimi Keye. A young eccentric African with tales of his journey focusing on relationships, love and good vibes.
Dimi teams up with Hip-hop power Blaqbonez and Mystro to deliver silky-smooth vocals on this EP and instrumentations from Kapentar, Ramoon, Mystro & Retro with the intention to get you in your feel and get you on your feet.
About DIMI KEYE
Dimeji David Ogaosun, popularly known as Dimi Keye is a 23-year-old afro fusion singer and songwriter born and raised in Lagos state.
Dimi Keye, a graduate of Computer Systems and currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Information’s Systems is a complete artiste with a passion for music, arts and fashion.
His crisp vocals and unique style of writing crafted over the years is a strong point and he is inspired by the likes of Selah Rue, Saint Jhn, John Legend, Burna Boy, Wizkid.
Connect with DIMI KEYE
Instagram: @dimikeye
Twitter: @dimikeye
