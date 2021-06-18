RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Devon King’s launches trends and lifestyle podcast, King’s Arena

Devon King’s is serving interesting and spicy conversations on food, lifestyle and major trends in its recently launched podcast series, King’s Arena.

The podcast features conversation on relationships, dating, career growth, urban lifestyle and so much more.

Each episode is laced with a new topic and the host, Marycolette delves into the intricacies of the topics with guests carefully selected from all walks of life; technology, entrepreneurship, finance, media, entertainment and much more.

Safe to say, none of your favourite podcasts come close and interestingly, you don’t have to miss out on any episode as it is available on all major podcast streaming platforms and on select radio stations across the country.

The first episode, titled ‘I am Nigerian’ played host to food photographer and blogger, Selene Otu (@diaryofanaijachef) and comedian, actor, producer, Olu Salako (@slkomedy) discussing what it means growing up as a Nigerian, the importance of money while growing up in Nigeria and the beauty of being Nigerian.

The King’s Arena is powered by Devon King’s. For more information, simply follow @devonkingsng on Facebook, YouTube & IG and check out the episodes.

Devon King’s has been in existence for over five decades and as established itself as the Masterbrand that makes customers seek moments of togetherness and experience most memorable ones.

