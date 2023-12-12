Davido, Adekunle Gold, Young Jonn thrill audience at Spotify Wrapped Party

The party was a celebration of Wrapped, Spotify's annual review of the music that moved people all year. From the moment guests stepped inside, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement.

The who's who of Nigerian media, influencers, and music industry stakeholders mingled with excited fans, ready for a night of good vibes and even better music.

Dynamic duo of Jerry Shafer and MIA took the reins as hosts, keeping the party on fire with their charisma and engaging the crowd throughout the night. The dance floor quickly filled with guests eager to show off their moves to the year's hottest tracks, making for a night of endless dance sessions.

As the night unfolded, the resident DJ, Tohbad took center stage and skillfully navigated the turntables, guiding the crowd through a diverse playlist that resonated with everyone present. Prominent DJ, Consequence followed suit, delivering a set that electrified the atmosphere with contagious rhythms and lively vibes.

The truly extraordinary lineup showcased emerging talents alongside well-established figures in the music industry, taking the audience on an exhilarating musical odyssey. YKB set the tone with his opening act, followed by Qing Madi, one of Spotify's EQUAL artists, who brought a serene touch with her melodious voice and soulful melodies.

All the way from Ghana, the inaugural African artist to join Spotify's global EQUAL music program, Gyakie graced the stage with an emotionally rousing performance.

Elevating the excitement to a new level, Adekunle Gold, affectionately known as AG baby, treated the guests to an unforgettable show! Embodying his fashion-forward persona, he showcased his style for the night while delivering an exceptional performance with his five-people live-band.

With anticipation reaching a crescendo, the stage welcomed the incomparable Davido, also known as 001 by his fans.

He launched into his hit songs, one after another, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Fans sang along to every word, dancing and jumping to the irresistible rhythms of his music. Notably, his new signees, Logos Olori and Morravey, joined him on stage to perform songs from his Grammy nominated 'Timeless' album. It was undeniably a timeless experience.

"Wrapped is our biggest global campaign every year, and we are thrilled to bring it to life for all the fans in Lagos, Nigeria. This is our way of saying thank you for the massive year that Nigerian music has had on the platform, driven majorly by the fans,” says Sithabile Kachisa, Spotify’s Marketing Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).