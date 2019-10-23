Nigerian music star, Davido has released a new single titled ‘Risky,’

Davido’s new song features Jamaican patois crooner, Popcaan.

The song which is a fleshed up version of his viral rap freestyle ‘kilo kan mi’ on Hot 97, New York in February 2019, is said to be the lead single of his upcoming album, ‘A Good Time.’

The singer had earlier dropped a snippet video on his social media pages to announce the release of the single.

‘Risky’ is Davido’s second single in 2019 after his mega hit single ‘Blow My Mind‘ ft. Chris Brown.