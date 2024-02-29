The City of Boston declares March 2nd as official Burna Boy’s Day

In another landmark feat, the City of Boston has declared the second day of March as the official Burna Boy Day with Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 set to mark the first celebration.

The news was revealed in a press release issued by Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, the city recognised Burna Boy's contributions to advancing African culture and ideals through his music. The press release also highlighted Burna Boy's work in advocacy and inspiring conversation about social justice, representation, and equality.

The City of Boston recognises the contributions of Nigerians who are the highest African immigrant community in the United States and Massachusetts to fostering the nation's cultural diversity.