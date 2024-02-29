ADVERTISEMENT
The City of Boston declares March 2nd as official Burna Boy’s Day

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy becomes the latest Nigerian artist to have a day named after him in the United States.

The City of Boston declares March 2nd as official Burna Boy's Day
The City of Boston declares March 2nd as official Burna Boy’s Day

In another landmark feat, the City of Boston has declared the second day of March as the official Burna Boy Day with Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 set to mark the first celebration.

The news was revealed in a press release issued by Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune, the city recognised Burna Boy's contributions to advancing African culture and ideals through his music. The press release also highlighted Burna Boy's work in advocacy and inspiring conversation about social justice, representation, and equality.

City of Boston declares March 2nd as Burna Boy's Day
City of Boston declares March 2nd as Burna Boy's Day Pulse Nigeria
The City of Boston recognises the contributions of Nigerians who are the highest African immigrant community in the United States and Massachusetts to fostering the nation's cultural diversity.

With his official day, Burna Boy joins Wizkid and Davido as Nigerian musicians with their official day in the United States.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

