Joeboy and Black Sherif joins YouTube's global Foundry Class of 2022

The Foundry program which is aimed at assisting the artists build sustainable careers on their own terms was created in 2015 and has so far supported 250 independent artists.

Nigerian Alumni of the program includes Rema and Tems who were recognized for their storytelling, innovative approach to music and viewed as the next generation entertainers.

The 2022 Foundry Class reinforces YouTube’s commitment to supporting Sub-Saharan artists as next generation global music stars; playing a part in developing individual talent in the region. The Foundry program ensures that artists can be independent and still have a successful career in music with the support of platforms like YouTube and this year will power two programs, the Foundry Class of 2022 and the independent release support.

Speaking on his inclusion in the program, Joeboy said, “Being an independent artist simply requires me to be at the center of all of my dealings as a creative. Aside from creating the music, I have to carry out due diligence to make sure I am making the right decisions every now and then.”

Commenting on the program launch, SSA YouTube Music Lead, Addy Awofisayo commented: “We believe that lowering the barrier to entry that unlocks opportunities for music artists to create and connect with a global audience is crucial. But beyond that, Foundry will assist the music artists participants in navigating a new increasingly digital industry as they connect with fans and generate revenue.”

Foundry is designed for independent artists who have a vision for their own success and to help them navigate the demands of today’s music industry. YouTube provides partner strategy support, marketing promotion, and seed funding for content development that can be used for experimenting with new music to diversifying video creation formats.