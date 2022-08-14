RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Sparrow: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

The latest installment of the Big Brother Naija Season 7 Saturday Night Party was held on August 13th, 2022. The party was hosted by DJ Sparrow who was tasked with getting the party going.

DJ Sparrow
DJ Sparrow

DJ Sparrow must have set out to outdo other DJs before him, however, he put up a mixed performance that can be described as the good, the bad, and the confusing.

Recommended articles

This piece takes a look into how DJ Sparrow faired during his appearance on Nigeria's biggest reality show.

The Bad: DJ Sparrow quickly got to work by choosing a decent collection of mid-tempo songs with which he hoped to warm up the housemates. Ruger's 'Dior', 'Finesse', 'Risky', and 'Abule' were chaotically mixed with fast tempo songs like 'Geng' and 'Soundgasm'.

The song dragged on for too long as most of the tracks got to their second verses. The set lacked rhythm and synergy as DJ Sparrow played dissimilar songs without making any variation to the tempo as a DJ should.

Songs like Omah Lay's 'Understand' and Ckay's 'Emiliana' retained their BPM and stuck out like a sore thumb.

The performance was very much pedestrian. At some point, it was almost as if the set was being manned by a Ninja who connected his phone to the Soundsystem and hit next on a random playlist.

The Confusing: DJ Sparrow's set was utterly confusing as he was choosing the right songs in some moments while failing to properly mix them.

For example, it was commendable that DJ Sparrow chose to play BNXN's 'Peru' cover but one would expect a DJ to skip directly to BNXN's verse instead of running through the entire track.

There are times he also just kept changing the songs without mixing them. The only reminder that there was a DJ manning the booth was the ill-timed and pointless scratches he made between songs.

The Good: The party eventually got going at the tail end of the night when DJ Sparrow turned to his selection of Amapiano songs. At this point, he has managed to almost successfully kill off whatever prospect the night had but he somehow was able to revive the mood with a great selection of songs, good mixing, and smooth transitions. And for that, he deserves some credit.

In 2022 every DJ must understand that when in doubt, play Asake, and this is what DJ Sparrow did. He also turned to some retro Wizkid hits mixed with some recent Afrobeats classics which brought instant nostalgia and energized the housemates.

It was indeed a very mixed performance as he had a poor opening performance so much that his concluding set made him look like Tiesto.

After a poor opening hour, DJ Sparrow was able to put it together and save his set which is a quality every DJ must possess.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse DJ Ratings

Set List - /2.5

Transition - /2.5

Mix - /2.5

Satisfaction- /2.5

DJ Sparrow

Set List - 2/2.5

Transition - 1.5/2.5

Mix - 1.5/2.5

Satisfaction- 2/2.5

Total - 7 Victory

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Sparrow: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Sparrow: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

Guinness fulfills reward to ex BBN winners: A trip to the home of Guinness

Guinness fulfills reward to ex BBN winners: A trip to the home of Guinness

'Album on the way' Davido announces

'Album on the way' Davido announces

BBNaija 7:Housemates do less dancing & more talking at Saturday night party [Highlights]

BBNaija 7:Housemates do less dancing & more talking at Saturday night party [Highlights]

'I did not impregnate another woman' - 2Face Idibia

'I did not impregnate another woman' - 2Face Idibia

Kpee signs a new record deal with Cloud Nine Records

Kpee signs a new record deal with Cloud Nine Records

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's wedding ceremony

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's wedding ceremony

'Afrobeats has displaced Dancehall Reggae in global fame' – Asha Gangali

'Afrobeats has displaced Dancehall Reggae in global fame' – Asha Gangali

Roman DC give insight of his upcoming release

Roman DC give insight of his upcoming release

Trending

Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania over failure to perform

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel clears air on Tanzanian Afroclassic Tour 2022 debacle

Kizz Daniel

'Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he didn't have his gold chains' Promoter reveals