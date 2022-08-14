BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Sparrow: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

This piece takes a look into how DJ Sparrow faired during his appearance on Nigeria's biggest reality show.

The Bad: DJ Sparrow quickly got to work by choosing a decent collection of mid-tempo songs with which he hoped to warm up the housemates. Ruger's 'Dior', 'Finesse', 'Risky', and 'Abule' were chaotically mixed with fast tempo songs like 'Geng' and 'Soundgasm'.

The song dragged on for too long as most of the tracks got to their second verses. The set lacked rhythm and synergy as DJ Sparrow played dissimilar songs without making any variation to the tempo as a DJ should.

Songs like Omah Lay's 'Understand' and Ckay's 'Emiliana' retained their BPM and stuck out like a sore thumb.

The performance was very much pedestrian. At some point, it was almost as if the set was being manned by a Ninja who connected his phone to the Soundsystem and hit next on a random playlist.

The Confusing: DJ Sparrow's set was utterly confusing as he was choosing the right songs in some moments while failing to properly mix them.

For example, it was commendable that DJ Sparrow chose to play BNXN's 'Peru' cover but one would expect a DJ to skip directly to BNXN's verse instead of running through the entire track.

There are times he also just kept changing the songs without mixing them. The only reminder that there was a DJ manning the booth was the ill-timed and pointless scratches he made between songs.

The Good: The party eventually got going at the tail end of the night when DJ Sparrow turned to his selection of Amapiano songs. At this point, he has managed to almost successfully kill off whatever prospect the night had but he somehow was able to revive the mood with a great selection of songs, good mixing, and smooth transitions. And for that, he deserves some credit.

In 2022 every DJ must understand that when in doubt, play Asake, and this is what DJ Sparrow did. He also turned to some retro Wizkid hits mixed with some recent Afrobeats classics which brought instant nostalgia and energized the housemates.

It was indeed a very mixed performance as he had a poor opening performance so much that his concluding set made him look like Tiesto.

After a poor opening hour, DJ Sparrow was able to put it together and save his set which is a quality every DJ must possess.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse DJ Ratings

Set List - /2.5

Transition - /2.5

Mix - /2.5

Satisfaction- /2.5

DJ Sparrow

Set List - 2/2.5

Transition - 1.5/2.5

Mix - 1.5/2.5

Satisfaction- 2/2.5