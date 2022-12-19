Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

A Nigerian Rebecca Ikumelo had earlier passed from injuries sustained during the stampede after thousands of fans who didn't have tickets tried to force their way through the gate.

Asake has been overwhelmed by grief as he shared his deepest condolences to Rebecca's family as he described the event as regretful.

Asake had put out a notice before the show that fans without valid tickets shouldn't show up as there won't be tickets at the venue. However, this didn't deter hundreds of fans without tickets from showing up and trying to force their way in.