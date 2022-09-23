RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Entertainment Lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa organizes Webinar for Songwriters

Adeayo Adebiyi

One of Africa’s finest music lawyer, one of the power players in the Nigerian music scene, and Partner at Hightower Lawyers, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa is organizing another edition of his SecureDaBag Webinar on the 24th of September 2022 with a view to assisting songwriters to leverage their craft for higher earnings.

Akinyemi Ayinoluwa
Akinyemi Ayinoluwa

Akinyemi Ayinoluwa has a stellar record of representing clients, including some of the biggest songwriters, artistes and producers worldwide today. He has claimed hundreds of thousands of dollars for his clients. He has committed himself to building an ecosystem for creatives in Nigeria to earn in FX by democratising knowledge through training like SecureDaBag. In his words:

Recommended articles

“…there is no reason why songwriters should not be able to earn anywhere between $4,000-$10,000 every quarter if it’s a decent song written for a decent artiste”.

In view of the above, the SecureDaBag Webinar comprises sessions geared towards understanding copyrights in songs, breaking down music publishing for songwriters, tips for building a high-value music catalogue, how to initiate collaborations with recording artistes, learning how to successfully sell hooks, and working with A&Rs.

The financial commitment for this opportunity is N20,000 (approximately 30 USD) for the first 30 registrants, and N30,000 for others. As this is not a physical event, you can join from anywhere in the world. Early registration entitles registrants to a free split sheet.

Interested participants can follow Akinyemi on Social Media platforms (@akinyemilaw) to learn more about the event.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tito Da Fire drops third studio album ‘On The Shoulders of Giants (OSG)'

Tito Da Fire drops third studio album ‘On The Shoulders of Giants (OSG)'

Majesty Lyn drops new EP 'Things On Things'

Majesty Lyn drops new EP 'Things On Things'

'Sad Romance is a chronicle of my love life in musical form,' CKay says

'Sad Romance is a chronicle of my love life in musical form,' CKay says

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from CKay, Young Jonn, Mr Eazi, Bella Shmurda, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from CKay, Young Jonn, Mr Eazi, Bella Shmurda, and others

Seyi Vibez recruits Zinoleesky for new single, 'Ewa'

Seyi Vibez recruits Zinoleesky for new single, 'Ewa'

Mr. Real & Peruzzi combine for new single 'Spray D Money (SDM)'

Mr. Real & Peruzzi combine for new single 'Spray D Money (SDM)'

Entertainment Lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa organizes Webinar for Songwriters

Entertainment Lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa organizes Webinar for Songwriters

Emerging artist Legendary drops new single 'No Losses'

Emerging artist Legendary drops new single 'No Losses'

Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga - Machala

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Dammy Krane, Davido

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution to 'Pere'

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at No 66 on Billboard 200

Asake

Fans react as Asake teases new song 10 days after dropping debut album