Akinyemi Ayinoluwa has a stellar record of representing clients, including some of the biggest songwriters, artistes and producers worldwide today. He has claimed hundreds of thousands of dollars for his clients. He has committed himself to building an ecosystem for creatives in Nigeria to earn in FX by democratising knowledge through training like SecureDaBag. In his words:
Entertainment Lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa organizes Webinar for Songwriters
One of Africa’s finest music lawyer, one of the power players in the Nigerian music scene, and Partner at Hightower Lawyers, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa is organizing another edition of his SecureDaBag Webinar on the 24th of September 2022 with a view to assisting songwriters to leverage their craft for higher earnings.
“…there is no reason why songwriters should not be able to earn anywhere between $4,000-$10,000 every quarter if it’s a decent song written for a decent artiste”.
In view of the above, the SecureDaBag Webinar comprises sessions geared towards understanding copyrights in songs, breaking down music publishing for songwriters, tips for building a high-value music catalogue, how to initiate collaborations with recording artistes, learning how to successfully sell hooks, and working with A&Rs.
The financial commitment for this opportunity is N20,000 (approximately 30 USD) for the first 30 registrants, and N30,000 for others. As this is not a physical event, you can join from anywhere in the world. Early registration entitles registrants to a free split sheet.
Interested participants can follow Akinyemi on Social Media platforms (@akinyemilaw) to learn more about the event.
