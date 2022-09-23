Entertainment Lawyer Akinyemi Ayinoluwa organizes Webinar for Songwriters

“…there is no reason why songwriters should not be able to earn anywhere between $4,000-$10,000 every quarter if it’s a decent song written for a decent artiste”.

In view of the above, the SecureDaBag Webinar comprises sessions geared towards understanding copyrights in songs, breaking down music publishing for songwriters, tips for building a high-value music catalogue, how to initiate collaborations with recording artistes, learning how to successfully sell hooks, and working with A&Rs.

The financial commitment for this opportunity is N20,000 (approximately 30 USD) for the first 30 registrants, and N30,000 for others. As this is not a physical event, you can join from anywhere in the world. Early registration entitles registrants to a free split sheet.