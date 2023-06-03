The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats: How the bar has been raised and its lucrativeness

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByFluentPost

Afrobeats: How the bar has been raised and its lucrativeness.
Afrobeats: How the bar has been raised and its lucrativeness.

Recommended articles

This infectious genre has witnessed the triumph and glory of iconic maestros such as Davido, Wizkid, Fela Kuti, Burna Boy, Olamide, Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, D'Banj, and an illustrious lineup of trailblazers who have etched their names in the annals of musical greatness.

Nigerian celebrity news is widely read and published globally, compared to some years back due to the global triumph of the genre. However, the story doesn't end there; a new wave of prodigious talents like Rema, Tems, Ayra Starr, Oxlade, Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, Joeyboy, Kizz Daniel, Ckay, Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Blaqbonez, Asake, BNXN, Ruger, Victony, and a constellation of rising stars are casting their mesmerizing spells, enrapturing hearts with their sonic wizardry.

But Afrobeats' allure extends beyond its rhythmic charms and biography, captivating the attention of international heavyweights. The likes of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Cardi B, Metro Boomin, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, and a host of other global icons have succumbed to the irresistible gravitational pull of Afrobeats, adding their voices and flavors to its growing tapestry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their collaborations have not only elevated the genre to unparalleled heights but have also forged new sonic alliances that transcend borders, fusing diverse cultures into an exhilarating sonic mosaic.

The soaring popularity of Afrobeats has yet to escape the discerning eyes of investors, who have discerned the immense potential and lucrative prospects nestled within this musical phenomenon.

Investment in the genre has been thrown wide open for potential investors who, apart from their profits, also add to the celebrity biography and net worth. A torrent of open investments has surged into the genre, nourishing budding talents, fueling cutting-edge production techniques, and orchestrating ingenious marketing campaigns.

This financial influx has endowed Afrobeats artists with the means to traverse uncharted territories, explore new sonic frontiers, and cement their positions as cultural vanguards.

As Afrobeats continues its evolutionary journey, it defies categorization, fusing a tapestry of influences to create a sound that is uniquely its own. Global entertainment news in the past years seems incomplete without a touch of Afrobeats-related contents.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a symphony of diverse genres, a celebration of sonic fusion that keeps the genre perpetually fresh, alluring, and pulsating with energy. With each passing day, Afrobeats redefines itself, pushing boundaries and embracing new soundscapes that defy conventional norms, ensnaring the hearts and souls of listeners across the globe.

The rise of the dollar to naira exchange rates means Afrobeats' investors would be amassing massive positive turnaround in the business. In essence, Afrobeats has raised the bar for musical brilliance and spawned a thriving industry that entices investors with its promise of boundless growth and uncharted possibilities.

With its infectious rhythms, transcendent collaborations, and a cavalcade of extraordinary talents, Afrobeats stands as a formidable force, etching an indelible mark on the musical landscape and eternally resonating within the hearts of music aficionados worldwide if you have been following its daily report.

_---_

#FeatureByFluentPost

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video

'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video

Afrobeats: How the bar has been raised and its lucrativeness

Afrobeats: How the bar has been raised and its lucrativeness

'The House of Secrets' official trailer teases gripping mysteries, hidden memories

'The House of Secrets' official trailer teases gripping mysteries, hidden memories

Yvonne Jegede addresses rumours of secret wedding to Ned Nwoko

Yvonne Jegede addresses rumours of secret wedding to Ned Nwoko

BBN's Hermes brags about numerous sexual encounters with women

BBN's Hermes brags about numerous sexual encounters with women

Martell Cognac announces extension of Davido partnership with an Exclusive Blend bottle release

Martell Cognac announces extension of Davido partnership with an Exclusive Blend bottle release

Experience 'Craze,' the entrancing new Afrobeat hit by King Six, Mani Lapussh

Experience 'Craze,' the entrancing new Afrobeat hit by King Six, Mani Lapussh

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Legend thrills attendees at Johnny Drille’s ‘Based On Believe’ concert!

Toke Makinwa recounts devastation at ex-husband's infidelity

Toke Makinwa recounts devastation at ex-husband's infidelity

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches NO. 4 peak on Bilboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record