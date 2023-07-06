Spotify updates Afrobeats dedicated website with information on the evolution of the genre

How did Afrobeats evolve from its early origins in Ghana to become one of the fastest growing music genres in the world?

Who were the artists at the center of that evolution and who is the most streamed Afrobeats artist of all time? These are just some of the questions answered in the latest updates to Spotify’s Afrobeats: Journey to a Billion Streams.

What’s new this week?

ADVERTISEMENT

The updated Afrobeats website showcases the genre's constant thirst for reinvention, with research conducted on behalf of Spotify by research firm Kuvora finding that 90% of fans expect Afrobeats to continue evolving.

The latest updates to the site explore the evolution of Afrobeats through three distinct eras of creativity that laid the foundation for Afrobeats' connection to global audiences. From the early era of Hip Hop-influenced but locally rooted sounds, to the infusion of foreign influences and local lyrics, and the definitive hits that marked pivotal moments, the website provides a comprehensive exploration of Afrobeats' journey.

The evolution story also explores the key figures who have played significant roles in shaping and propelling Afrobeats forward. From trailblazers like 2Face Idibia, P-Square, and Wande Coal to influential women such as Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, these artists have defied stereotypes, broken barriers, and taken Afrobeats to unprecedented heights.

This week’s updates also include exclusive video interviews with:

Sarz, a Nigerian producer and musician

Obi Asika, CEO of Storm Records, one of Nigeria’s pioneer music labels

May7ven, a UK based Afrobeats artist and pioneer

Kofi Bansah, a Ghanaian music producer

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Additional new data including:

The top streamed Afrobeats artists of all time

The number of hours of Afrobeats music streamed last year

We’ve also updated the top streamed songs in the top streaming cities, so be sure to check out what people are playing on repeat right now.