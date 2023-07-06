ADVERTISEMENT
Spotify updates Afrobeats dedicated website with information on the evolution of the genre

Adeayo Adebiyi

The site, launched last month, acts as a repository for all things Afrobeats.

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats
Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

How did Afrobeats evolve from its early origins in Ghana to become one of the fastest growing music genres in the world?

Who were the artists at the center of that evolution and who is the most streamed Afrobeats artist of all time? These are just some of the questions answered in the latest updates to Spotify’s Afrobeats: Journey to a Billion Streams.

The updated Afrobeats website showcases the genre's constant thirst for reinvention, with research conducted on behalf of Spotify by research firm Kuvora finding that 90% of fans expect Afrobeats to continue evolving.

The latest updates to the site explore the evolution of Afrobeats through three distinct eras of creativity that laid the foundation for Afrobeats' connection to global audiences. From the early era of Hip Hop-influenced but locally rooted sounds, to the infusion of foreign influences and local lyrics, and the definitive hits that marked pivotal moments, the website provides a comprehensive exploration of Afrobeats' journey.

The evolution story also explores the key figures who have played significant roles in shaping and propelling Afrobeats forward. From trailblazers like 2Face Idibia, P-Square, and Wande Coal to influential women such as Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, these artists have defied stereotypes, broken barriers, and taken Afrobeats to unprecedented heights.

This week’s updates also include exclusive video interviews with:

  • Sarz, a Nigerian producer and musician
  • Obi Asika, CEO of Storm Records, one of Nigeria’s pioneer music labels
  • May7ven, a UK based Afrobeats artist and pioneer
  • Kofi Bansah, a Ghanaian music producer
Evolution Infographic Full
Evolution Infographic Full Pulse Nigeria
  • The top streamed Afrobeats artists of all time
  • The number of hours of Afrobeats music streamed last year
  • We’ve also updated the top streamed songs in the top streaming cities, so be sure to check out what people are playing on repeat right now.

You can explore Spotify's updated Afrobeats website, which offers an immersive experience that celebrates the evolution and impact of this vibrant genre.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

