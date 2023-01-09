AFRIMA unveils Ahmed Sylla, Sophy Aiida, Pearl Thusi as hosts for 8th edition in Senegal

Joining Sylla on the big stage is Aiida who is a television personality, actress and presenter for over a decade. Her brilliance behind the microphones have taken her to great stages including the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards, and others. Aiida, who also hosted the All Africa Music Awards,AFRIMA in 2017, has distinguished herself within the broadcasting and film industry across Africa. Her exploits hosting a talk show dubbed, Life Talk, on the Canal+ channel, as well as the Cameroon Top Model reality show on Canal 2, have demonstrated her prowess as a golden voice chaperoning black entertainment programmes.

Climaxing the trio is the South African screen goddess Pearl Thusi of Netflix’s Queen Sono fame, who brings to bare her experience hosting several MTV shows including Lip Sync Battle Africa, Behind The Story, among others.

Commenting on the development, AFRIMA’s Regional Manager for Northern Africa, Janatte Haddadi, noted that the trio were “a blend of wits, charisma and humor” to help boost the experience of the awards ceremony.

She said, “These are fantastic choices! They have a maturity that is needed for a global event like this, and they also have the humor, wits, and charisma needed to cater to all age brackets. The Teranga Edition is special, and it is why we have decided to specially curate the comperes to keep the magic alive at the show.”

As the whole world gears towards the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, which will be held from January 12 to 15, 2023, African music lovers are encouraged to keep voting intensively for their desired winners, using the voting portal live at AFRIMA website and take part in the events on social media platforms (IG/TikTok - @afrima.official ; Facebook - Afrimawards; Twitter - @afrimaofficial; LinkedIn - AFRIMA). The voting process that determines winners at AFRIMA is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC).

As announced at the conference, the delegates are expected to arrive on January 11,2023. The AFRIMA ceremony is scheduled to kick-start fully on Thursday January 12, 2023, with a Host Country Tour, School visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as a Welcome Soiree in the evening, in Dakar.

The 4-day event continues on Friday January 13, 2023, with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) at the Grand Theatre, in Dakar. The AMBS is Africa’s largest gathering of creative professionals in the music industry and it features workshops and panel discussions on issues and opportunities within the African music industry.

The 8th AFRIMA will continue with high momentum at the AFRIMA Music Village at the Grand Theatre, which will be a free-to-enter concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, on Saturday January 14, 2023, the events will begin with Main rehearsals, Media engagements and a Courtesy Visit to the President of Senegal. There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent, and in the diaspora, to explore for collaborative recordings. The day’s activities will climax with a Nominees exclusive party.

Finally, the 8th AFRIMA will wrap up on Sunday January 15, 2023, at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, with the live Awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries around the world.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music globally.

Signed

Chinonso Ihekire