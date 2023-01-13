Africa’s biggest superstars storm Dakar for 8th AFRIMA In Senegal

With momentum rife for the the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, the award organisers have unveiled a stellar line-up of music performances for the AFRIMA music village concert and the main awards ceremony.

Joining the league of African stars to perform at the main awards ceremony at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, Senegal, include Nigerian global music superstars, P-Square alongside other Nigerian stars Tiwa Savage, Eltee Skhillz, Pheelz, Fave, Asake, and P-Square, respectively.

Other main acts include the Malian chanteuse Rokia Kone; as well as Senegalese stars Yossou N’dour, Baba Maal, Viviane Chidid, Wally B Seck, respectively.

On the Southern African homefront are Blxckie, Makhadzi, Kamo Mphela, Nomfundo Moh; while the Moroccan stars Marwan Moussa, El Grande Toto, and Manal are holding it down for the region.

Other major acts billed to perform are the Ivorian stars Bella Falcao, and Didi B, respectively; while the Tanzanian maestro Marioo, and the Kenyan superstars Bien, and Bridget Blue, are holding the forte for the Eastern region.

Climaxing the line-up include the Ghanaian maverick Black Sherif; Togolese legend Toofan; Cape Verdean chanteuse Soraia Ramos; and the Congolese showstopper Ya Levis.

Also listed to perform at the AFRIMA music village concert on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Grand Theatre, in Dakar, Senegal, are Senegalese heavyweights Jeeba, and Sidy Diop; South African stars Jimmy Dludlu, Kelvin Momo, DJ Maphorisa, Thapelo Lekoane, respectively; Cameroonian showstoppers Tayc, Tenor, and Asaba, respectively.

Other major acts include the Ivorian stars Josey, Lil Jay, Bella Falcao, Awilo Logomba, Fior2Bior, Kiki Moteleba, Roseline Layo, Serge Beynaud, respectively; as well as Nigerian mavericks Ladipoe, Magixx, and Portable. From the Eastern climes of the continent, the Tanzanian superstar Zuchu will be joining her Kenyan counterpart Muthaka; while the Congolese maestros Gaz Mewete will perform as well as Innoss’B.

Other stars to grace the main stage include Namibian star DJ Yessonia, Togolese legend Toofan, and Ghanaian star DJ Sly King.

Commenting on the development, AFRIMA’s Executive Producer/President, Mike Dada noted that the AFRIMA festival was carefully curated to reflect Africa’s rich cultural diversity, heritage as well as expose the musicians to different music markets, in line with the organisation’s objectives.

“We need to ensure that every region on the continent is represented in all we do. This is such an exciting moment in African music, and we are proud of the way these artistes have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home-front and even globally. This is the crux of what we do at AFRIMA - to ensure we impact upon the artiste’s growth for the good of the continent. We are also excited to see such a stellar lineup that will encourage diversity and make us collectively proud of our rich heritage.”

As the whole world gears towards the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, which will be held from January 12 to 15, 2023, African music lovers are encouraged to keep voting intensively for their desired winners, using the voting portal live at www.afrima.org.

The voting process that determines winners at AFRIMA is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC). As announced at the conference, the delegates are expected to arrive on January 11,2023. The AFRIMA ceremony is scheduled to kick-start fully on Thursday January 12, 2023, with a Host Country Tour, School visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as a Welcome Soiree in the evening, in Dakar. The 4-day event continues on Friday January 13, 2023, with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) at the Grand Theatre, in Dakar. The AMBS is Africa’s largest gathering of creative professionals in the music industry and it features workshops and panel discussions on issues and opportunities within the African music industry.

The 8th AFRIMA will continue with high momentum at the AFRIMA Music Village at the Grand Theatre, which will be a free-to-enter concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, on Saturday January 14, 2023, the events will begin with Main rehearsals, Media engagements and a Courtesy Visit to the President of Senegal. There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent, and in the diaspora, to explore for collaborative recordings.

The day’s activities will climax with a Nominees exclusive party. Finally, the 8th AFRIMA will wrap up on Sunday January 15, 2023, at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, with the live Awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries around the world.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music globally.

Signed

Chinonso Ihekire