Details/Takeaway: The song dropped off Adekunle Gold's latest album, 'Afro pop Vol. 1' and it celebrated Gold as a man living the good life while being immune to criticism and hate.

He sang, "Throwing tantrums from bungalow, broda ode. I dey my penthouse you can't even reach me..." The song then depicts Gold at the top of a luxury home in a place that looks like Beverly Hills, California. He was dressed in simple luxury and was surrounded chandelier, women, great drinks and good food.

Date: November 4, 2020

Song Title: Okay

Artist: Adekunle Gold

Genre: Afro-pop, ADM

Producer: TBA

Album: Afro pop Vol. 1

Video Director: 10FMYGUYS

Label: EMI

You can watch a video for the song below;